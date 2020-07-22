You may have heard people say that you can lower your energy consumption and save some cash by closing your air vents. It may seem like a wise thing to do. However, closing your air vents achieves the opposite effect.

You should never close your air vents just because you aren’t using some rooms. It is said that this saves energy since cooling only occurs for rooms that are in use. In reality, closing air vents increases energy consumption. Here are some reasons why you should never close your air vents:

• Higher Utility Bills

Many homeowners believe they are lowering their energy bills by closing air vents in unused rooms. Still, they believe that this helps to control the temperature of their homes. However, this is far from the truth.

You won’t redirect air to a different location by closing vents in one room. Your HVAC will continue blowing air even though you’ve closed the air vents. This implies that you’ll be wasting energy that you’ll in the long run pay for.

• HVAC Equipment Damage

Closing the air vents in your HVAC system can lead to excessive wear. Still, it can damage the mechanical components of your HVAC equipment.

Closing the vents of an HVAC equipment with an electronically commutated motor can lead to its premature system breakdown. This is caused by the increased pressure within the ducts. The system is forced to work harder since the air vents are closed.

However, a system fitted with a permanent split capacitor blower will reduce airflow when you close air vents. The closed vents create excess pressure leading to the blower slowing down. This can lead to a frozen evaporator coil that’ll lead to a broken compressor.

• Problems With Air pressure And Airflow

Air doesn’t flow throughout your home when you close your air vents. This also applies to your HVAC system. In an ideal world, the air pulled into your HVAC system should be the same quantity that’s blown out. This does away with any pressure issues.

Pressure builds up when you close your air vents. This may lead to the emergence of leaks in the ductwork. It may aggravate any preexisting leaks. The efficiency of your HVAC system may be compromised by leaks.Check with A/C repair near me for fixing these issues.

It requires more work for inefficient HVAC systems to deliver the temperature that you desire. Your system has to work for a longer period to meet your temperature needs. Ultimately, this translates to premature wear and tear. An inefficient system will cost more money to run.

• Mold Growth

Condensation occurs in any unused rooms when you close your air vents. This is as a result of the lower surface temperatures. You’ll likely feel a musty smell before you spot the growth of mildew and mold in your house.

Open air vents will lead to a nice and dry environment. This will help prevent moisture from building up. You can protect your family from unhealthy mold spores by keeping those air vents open.

HVAC experts don’t recommend closing air vents in unused rooms. You won’t save any energy or money when you close your air vents. Let your HVAC system operate as required. This will ensure that you don’t have huge utility bills or cause system damage.