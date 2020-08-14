If you have just moved to a house and the owner has missed installing a doorbell then do not fret. There are many wireless doorbells in the market which one can buy and install within minutes. There is no hassle of wiring with these doorbells and they would promptly inform you if anyone is waiting at your door.

Few considerations while buying a wireless doorbell would be:

It should be waterproof so that it doesn’t get affected by changing weather

It must have the correct range based on the distance between the receiver and the doorbell button.

If you want a camera functionality then you must look for that feature in your doorbell

If you have trouble figuring which doorbell to buy, here is a quick list of 5 best wireless doorbells you could select from. We have picked up products which have a video as well as the ones without it. So, read on and pick the one which suits your requirements and budget.

AVANTEK wireless doorbell kit – The AVANTEK D-3B Waterproof Door Chime Kit is the best considering its features and affordability. An easy to install product, it has a wide range of options. Since it is waterproof you will have a robust and durable doorbell with this one. It can be mounted anywhere outside since it has 2 plug-in receivers which you could place at 2 different places in your house. The receivers have a huge range of 1000 feet so you will not have any trouble getting the signal to the receivers. It is equipped with 52 ring tones and 5 adjustable volume levels. PANASONIC VL-SW251SX wireless doorbell – This sophisticated doorbell comes in 3 parts. It has a 5.2 inches LCD screen where you can see the guest waiting outside your door. It also has a night vision empowering feature so you can see the guest even if it is dark outside. It is a perfect gadget for a medium to a huge house. It comes with a 1-year manufacturer guarantee. SadoTech Model C Wireless Doorbell – This one falls in the best budget category. You can buy this doorbell in a whopping 14 colors. The doorbell has an operating range of 500 feet which is sufficient for a small to a medium house. You could choose from more than 50 chimes and 4 volume levels with this doorbell. The button is waterproof so you will have no problem hanging it outside. It is an easy-to-set-up item which is also reliable. Auxtron Digital Doorbell camera – This doorbell needs a hole to be bored in the wall for installation. The indoor unit has a 3.5 inches HD TFT screen which can show the full view of your visitor. You could customize this doorbell to a great extent with its 32 doorbell tunes and a “Don’t disturb” feature which shuts down the gadget in case you do not want to be disturbed. The gadget has a 32 GB of internal memory which can be expanded. This also provides night vision so that you can see your guests even in the dark. It comes with a 1-year maker’s guarantee. Remo+ Remobell WiFi Video Doorbell – This is one of the best doorbells which comes with video integrated into it. You can see the visitor on your smartphone using this doorbell. It works by sending push notifications to your phone whenever someone buzzes the doorbell. This pulls up a video stream on your phone which has a resolution of 720 px. Few other unique features of this doorbell comprise of 2-way talk capability and it also maintains an activity log if you miss any rings. It is a water and weather-resistant doorbell which one can sync on 5 different phones.

We have given you a peek into some of the best wireless doorbells in the market. When you want to install a new one do look at all its features like how many receivers it has, does it have a cumbersome installation which you are not prepared to do, are there additional expense involved like buying a toolkit for boring a hole, etc. You must weigh all the pros cons and your own needs before deciding on which doorbell to buy.