Anime has become quite popular in America and European countries over the past few years. You can find dozens of websites online to stream your favorite cartoons and anime shows. Some of these websites are free and some are paid. If you don’t feel like going for a paid service, you can check out the free platforms that are available out there.

We are going to share with you the Top 5 Free websites that you can use to stream your favorite cartoon shows for free. All these websites are highly rated and have great users base all over the world.

Kisscartoon

If you are looking for a website that offers you cartoons as well as anime shows that you can stream for free, you should check out Kisscartoon website. This website is known for its HD streaming quality and interactive UI design. It is considered to be one of the most engaging anime websites that you can find out there. It has a huge user base and a massive library of cartoon and anime shows that you can watch without paying any kind of fees.

Kissanime

Kissanime is another popular anime website that is famous because of its remarkable streaming quality and the content download features. You can download the shows on your PC and watch them later on, whenever you want to. You do need to create an account for downloading the shows though. It is mainly used for streaming anime. You won’t find many cartoon shows here.

9Anime

9Anime is one of the oldest cartoons and anime platforms on our list. It has a huge user base all over the world. The streaming quality is quite impressive as well. It doesn’t allow you to download the content directly, but you can do that by using an interment download manager extension. It also has a mobile app that you can install on your android device. It is free to use and is safe & secure.

AnimeFreak

AnimeFreak website is primarily used for watching anime. It doesn’t have a huge collection of cartoon shows but the shows that it does have to offer, are all in HD quality. It has a massive fanbase all around the globe. The website design seems a bit basic but that is intentionally made this way so that everyone can use it with ease.

Animetoon

Animetoon website is the place to go if you want a website with HD streaming quality, very little ads and a huge collection of cartoons and anime shows. It is free to use. It offers you powerful search features that you can use to search for the shows that you want to watch. Its content is updated on a regular basis. It would be a great choice for streaming content online.

You can check out Plasticrypt for more similar websites that you can use to stream your favorite cartoons and anime shows. The websites that we reviewed here are all highly rated and trusted by a huge number of users all around the world. Make sure to check out these websites for streaming your favorite cartoons and anime shows for free, in HD quality.