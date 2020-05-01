For people of all age groups, films are a means of entertainment. We all love to watch movies during our free time. Some of us like comedy movies while others like to watch thriller movies, romantic movies, animated movies, horror movies and action mobiles. Different people, different choices. Not all can go and watch each and every movie in the cinema hall. For them, the internet is the best platform to watch movies for absolutely free. With high-speed internet and computer/laptop/mobile, you can watch or download the movie of your choice in seconds.

In fact, there are some amazing movie streaming sites and apps that provide huge access to some of the most amazing movies in the world. Amazon Prime and Netflix are some of them, but the problem is, one has to pay a subscription fee to access content on these sites. So, what if we get access to a website where we can stream movies from all genres absolutely free. Yes, you heard right! There are some websites on the internet that have become the one-stop destination to watch all types of movies at no cost. Today, we are going to review one such website named Pagalmovies.com. To read more about Pagalmovies, just stay tuned till we finish this blog post.

Download Bollywood movies in HD quality from Pagalmovies

Pagalmovies is a famous site where copyrighted content is made available to the public, especially films and television shows before, after or during their release. There are a large number of consumers from around the world on this specific free movie streaming platform. It gives visitors a free online collection of Bollywood, Hollywood, Tamil and Telugu films. Pagalmovies has a huge number of South Indian films for their devoted fan base. Films can be scanned across genres including action, adventure, horror, anime, crime, romance, comedy, thriller, suspense, etc.

Pagalmovies is one of the leading pirated websites with a large number of movies from different languages and countries. However, one can access this website by hiding one’s IP address. People also change the extensions of their domains to mask their identities and watch movies and shows on pagal movies. Pagalmovies and its many extensions often enable movie enthusiasts to access and select the new films categorized by genre or the highest propensity other than just downloading the film from list.

Types of movies on Pagalmovies–

Bollywood movies

Hollywood movies

Hind Dubbed Hollywood Movies

South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies

TV series

Web Series

Latest leaks made by Pagalmovies

Since its beginning, the website has leaked a huge number of movies which include Fast and Furious Present Hobs and Shaw, Dear Comrade, Judgment HiK, iSmart Shankar, The Lion King, Aladdin, Super 30, Article 15, Thugs of Hindostan, and More. If we talk about the latest leaks on Pagalmovies.com, then the website has made available Bollywood movies including Love Aaj Kal, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship, Good Newwz, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Angrezi Medium, Thappad and more. If we talk about Hollywood movies, then the website has leaked movies including 365 Days, Fantasy Island, Underwater, 1917 and many more. The number of Tollywood movies leaked is extremely high.

Why choose pagalmovies?

You can stream limitless movies in by following the website Pagalmovies. People who want to access films in different genres, for them Pagalmovies play a critical role. If you love Hollywood and Bollywood films and always watch them any time you get free time, then this is the best place to have a huge film selection in HD standard. You will also see how many films you can stream and import according to your desires and comforts.

You can download movies in HD content according to your needs, convenience and of course internet speed. You can also watch the dubbed films in Hindi on Pagalmovies. It also provides the 240p to 1080p video quality free of cost. You’ll definitely get fresh content on Pagalmovies. This site may have some illegal content, so it’s good to hide your IP address before accessing content on this site. Its fresh content in amazing quality makes it a popular website. The best thing is that the website updates fresh content too often. This site has the potential to offer a huge number of movies.

Pagalmovies other extensions

As we described earlier, watching and download films on pagalmovies is illegal for users. Many times, filmmakers filed a lawsuit and the government banned it. Nevertheless, the site also provides a wide selection of films via numerous domain names. If you want to download or watch films use different domain names shared below.

pagalmovies.site

pagalmovies.trade

pagalmovies.vip

pagalmovies.com

pagalmovies.south

Pagalmovies.monster

hd.pagalmovies.best

pagalmovies.net

pagalmovie.com

pagalmoviesclub.wordpress.com

pagalmovies.cc

pagalmovies.es

pagalmovies.me

pagalmovies.co

pagalmovies.online

pagalmovies.hd

pagalmovies.in

Is it illegal?

Basically, every website that offers pirated content is illegal. Accessing such websites is like violating the laws of the government. Some of the pirated websites are used by hackers to hack your computer. Your device may also get the virus by using illegal free movie streaming websites which may cause severe damage. Make sure to not use these websites frequently and if you are using them, then use VPN in your device. If you visit the website like pagalmovies, you show your interest to access the films in HD quality. If you are one of them, note that this website is illegal and provides a big pirated material. It’s not safe for you to visit this site and access movies and TV shows for free.

What are the alternatives to Pagalmovies?

In case, you don’t want to access pagalmovies to download movies, then you can use its alternatives. There is a huge number of websites that provide access to pirated movies. Some of the best alternatives to pagalmovies are –

Jalshamoviez

Tamilrockers

Desiremovies

Yo movies

Kuttymovies

TNmachi

Downloadhub

Tamilgun

Extramovies

Khatrimaza

Movies ki duniya

Madras rockers

Moviesda

Fullmaza

Tamilyogi

Tamilplay

RDxHD

Isaimini

Movies wood

ThiruttuVCD

Disclaimer – Piracy in banned in our nation, as it is an act of crime. One can face Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5,00,000 fine and 7-8 years imprisonment due to usage of such websites. We don’t promote piracy in our content. This post is to inform the general public about the website that sells pirated content. We encourage our readers to be safe from such acts. Do not promote or engage in piracy.

