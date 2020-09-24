Ishqbaaaz or Game of Love is an Indian romantic TV series which was broadcast on Star Plus from 27 June 2016 to 15 March 2019. The show was initially starred by Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Leenesh Mattoo and Mansi Srivastava. In December 2018, it took a leap to broadcast the new season entitled Ishqbaaas: Pyar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahaani with Nakuul Meta and Niti Taylor. The show is now broadcasting on Star Like as Game of Love. People who are watching this show must of curious to know its story for July 2020. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

What’s upcoming in the show?

The Oberois are celebrating the Sangeet Ceremony of Shivaay. Meanwhile, Anika was proposed by Daksh once again. Daksh is keeping a close eye on Anika and vows to separate her from her love Shivaay. He even tells Shivaay about his plan to defame Anika. Daksh lies to Shivaay that Anika is demanding a lot of money from him. Anika insists that Shivaay express his emotions. She learns later that Tia can’t hide her secrets! Omkara and Soumya rescue Rudra and alert Romi. Robin reminds Tia that he came to stop Shivaay to marry her. Richa refuses to marry Shivaay after listening to his advice, which makes him mad over her. Shivaay pressures Anika to come for the wedding, but she makes an escape. Anika feels miserable while thinking of marrying Shivaay! Omkara suspects that Shivaay is married to Anika and asks Dadi to execute Tia’s munh dikhaai ceremony! The explanation for his marriage to Anika is revealed to his family.

Dadi is trying to making him feel his mistake. Dadi demands that Anika and Shivaay take their duties after marriage as husband and wife. Shivaay declined to accept Anika as his wife, but Dadi insisted on staying them together. Pinki denies embracing Anika as her daughter in law. In the meantime, Tia challenges Anika when she sees Shivaay and Anika doing pose ceremony rituals! Tia conspires to destroy the rituals of Shivaay and Anika. She triggers Shivaay against Anika. When she declines to apologize to Tia, he throws Anika into the pool. Tia is telling Shivaay to throw Anika out of their house. Later, on finding her sick, Shivaay takes Anika to his room.

By sending the divorce documents to Anika, Shivaay shocks everyone. The Oberois are shocker! Omkara questions the wedding motive of Anika. The Oberois will later be surprised at the misdeeds of Shivaay. Although Om and Rudra avoid him, Shivaay feels disgusted. Anika lets them know the Shivaay’s love for them. Shivaay seeks to thank Anika for having him reunited with his brothers. Tia wants to kill Anika when she is targeted by her stalker. Daksh goes to the Mansion of Oberoi and asks him about Anika. Shivaay discovers that he’s lied to him. In the meantime, Daksh is planning torture and threaten Anika. Shivaay assaults Daksh for lying about Anika and attempting to kill her. Shivaay seeks to reconcile himself with Anika. Shivaay is eventually called for an emergency when Tia threatens to commit suicide. Shivaay’s Mother pressures Shivaay to get married to Tia and accept her child! Shivaay receives the DNA analysis but is not fully reassured by the outcome. Anika informs her that she gives Dr Chaterjee her blood sample. Subsequently, Soumya says Shivaay is Tia’s unborn baby’s parent. Anika encounters Tia and introduces her to difficulties. Shivaay is telling Anika to sign the paperwork for divorce. Anika does not intend to abandon the house of Oberoi. Tia speaks about her strategy against Anika to Svetlana and Romi.

This is the entire story plot for July 2020 episodes of Game of Love. Watch all the episodes to know what happens next. Whether Shivaay marries to Tia or Not? Find out everything in the July Episodes of Game of Love aired on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00, 21h30, 22h00 and 22h30.