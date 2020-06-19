Superheroes and cartoons are imaginative characters that have a different fan base. These characters are pen portrayed by various artists. With creativity and imagination, artists create visually appealing cartoon characters that remain in our mind for longer. No matter how famous the cartoon episodes and super-hero films are, but the popularity of the cartoons has not fallen. Comics are most famous for their cartoon characters and stories.

Previously, comics were available in printable forms like books and newspaper columns, but as the technology advances comics are read by comic lovers in digital format rather than books. Digital comics are in huge demand and digital market is full of them. There are a lot of websites that give you free access to digital comics and one of them is Mangastream. MangaStream is a very well-known website. The MangaStream is the soul of global comic enthusiasts. It is one of the favourite places in which they crave their hunger for high-quality manga comics. But now Mangastream is no more available on the internet due to certain reasons. Here in this blog, you are going to learn everything about Mangastream. Without wasting more time, let’s proceed further to know about Mangastream.

What is Mangastream?

You will need to understand what the word Manga means before you know the Mangastream. You must have heard about comic books throughout your youth, or you must have your favourite comic character sketched in your notebook. Manga is a Japanese term and it is defined as comics and graphics, therefore you can experience it again, but in a modified way at Mangastream, if you want to continue with your old practice of reading comics. Manga comics span a broad variety of styles, from science fiction, actions, romance, drama, comedy and so much more. Manga comics have been internationally recognized for their literary scope and success.

MangaStream was the online manga comic database of comics where everybody is free to read Japanese comics. Users here can read Japanese comics free of charge. For comic lovers, it’s an amazing place to be for hours. For nearly a decade, MangaStream has a promising record of delivering quality free manga comics. It was one of the most popular manga comic readers’ websites because it charged no further charges for accessing amazing Japanese comics. It was in service for almost a decade and had a broad variety of manga comics, but now it’s down. So what is the reason that led to the close of Mangastream? Find the answer below!

Why it is down?

The official website of MangaStream is now totally down and unavailable for almost ten years since its publication. A Link mangastream.cc is still operating; however, its validity is still not established. This website is likely to be a clone website. The shutdown of Mangastream’s website was not publicly announced by Mangastream. However, it is expected that the real Manga comic owners might have pressurized them to take the website down from the internet. Every tweet has been deleted even from the official MangaStrem twitter handle. Because of the strict actions and the issue of security, the website is still closed. However, the motive for closing the website is still not clear, but the Mangastream has become an illegal site of Manga comics.

Is it Legal platform?

The website is illegal and in many parts of the world is prohibited. The review of all contents is considered as unlawful, and by reading or altering mangas in international languages, the laws and regulations have been broken. The fans are, indeed, liable as they have translated the comics in many other languages such as German, French and Italian although no such evidence is available. With consent from the actual owner of the manga, scanning and proving manga comics are subject to piracy and are therefore completely illegal. MangaStream also did the same thing and violated publishers like Shueisha’s intellectual property rights

The best Alternatives to Mangastream

1. MangaOwl

MangaOwl is one of Mangastream’s best-known alternatives. Before the official release, they are known for releasing WSJ series episodes. The website has more than 52 Manga genres, from Action to Yuri. It has an orange theme and a vast database that is incredibly well structured and welcoming to the customer. Manga may also be submitted by users from the collection section. There are different user ratings for each Manga serial and their episodes that can help readers discover good manga series. The great thing about this platform is that readers can leave the page halfway and restart the reading from the same page where they’ve left.

2. MangaFox

There are two sites named Mangafox, but the original MangaFox colour theme is orange, black, and white. It can be operated through fanfox.net. Your hunger for manga comics will be fulfilled MangaFox. MangaFox is so famous and common among its users that a number of false MangaFox websites have been created by the competitors to reduce its users. Both the WSJ and the WSM manga series are available at MangaFox. MangaFox is popular among manga stream users on smartphones. On the same day, new episodes from a Manga series are released on MangaFox. It’s simple and fairly quick to use the MangaFox app on your mobile phone. In addition to the common manga show, the indie manga collection is missing due to fewer readers.

3. MangaDex

MangaDex is a scan site with one of the best manga comics’ collections including Shonen, Sheinen, Josei, and Webtoon. MangaDex is a well-known manga comics website that not only delivers manga comics to its users but also provides manga comics in various versions. Manga Dex is also available in more than 20 languages including Italian, German, etc. It has a whole community for enthusiastic manga fans. When I speak about the user interface, it’s neither good nor bad. It’s got a quite decent user-interface. You could be disappointed if you prefer a modern look website, as the look of this site is a little old. But after all, it’s not so bad.

4. MangaPark

MangaPark is one of those websites that have the most widely spoken and used online manga scanning. The website has an immense fan base. The service of MangaPark is one that should be appreciated for providing the highest possible standard and improved material. It has a very basic and elegant feel, making it very easy for its users to operate. You can also upload up to 10 pictures for a single chapter. MangaPark is one of the best websites for reading comics in digital format.

Conclusion

We do not endorse piracy and illegal content on our website. This blog is just information regarding digital comic platforms. The sites that we’ve shared with you as an alternative to Mangastream are legal. You can read your favourite manga comics digitally being comfortable on these websites. We do not promote piracy on our website.

Disclaimer: The opinions, views and thoughts expressed in the article have been curated for our audience and does not warrant a 100% accuracy. This article is based on the reading and research of various content on the internet. If you have any suggestion or changes regarding the article you can reach us at info@teecycle.org