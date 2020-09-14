Over 60 million Americans are exposed to dangerous drinking water. For most people, filtering water wasn’t necessary, but now it is compulsory.

If you live in a home with well water, you need to find the best whole house water filter for well water. The water in our taps is contaminated and will have harmful bacteria that come from factories. Also, pollution has caused water in most homes to be contaminated.

Some people may argue that well water and tap water is suitable for drinking, but there will be some contaminants in the water. Taps and wells are human-made, while some sources of water are natural. You may have come across a lake or river that has been contaminated by pollution. There are natural sources but are still full of contaminants.

Because of these reasons, most homeowners have turned to use the best water filtration systems. Here are some things that are in the water.

Harmful Substances in the Water

In the water, you will find chemical, biological, and other dangerous contaminants. The water supply will have foreign substances in the pipes. Once you drink water from the tap, you will consume these toxic substances. Where the water is coming from is anyone’s guess, and that’s why you need a water filter.

Fluoride

In most towns, fluoride is added in the water to help improve children’s teeth. It has been present in our water for several years. According to research, too much fluoride consumption will lead to an individual suffering from a health problem such as cancer of the bladder, kidney disease, nervous system disorders, bone disease, gum disease, and genetic flaws.

Hard Water

If the water doesn’t have foreign contaminants, you will still have to buy a water filter. Hard water will build-up, and there will be calcium present in the water. If calcium is detected, the water will be affected. The deposits will ruin your shower surface.

Pathogens

Some pathogens can cause severe illnesses that can be found in your water. Giardia and E. Cole are common and can be harmful.

Chlorine

Several towns use chlorine to purify water. Most people see chlorine as bleach. While the process is necessary to make the water clean for drinking, chlorine can cause rectal and bladder cancer. Most towns are trying to find methods for purifying water, and some cities are using chloramine. While chloramine is known to eliminate bacteria in the water, it also poses the risk of causing bladder cancer. Chloramine will be active in the water, and if you drink the water, you will transfer it to your body. Also, other conditions caused by chloramine include anemia, kidney problems, and reproductive issues.

Even though we have to be careful and know the water we are drinking, we have to appreciate the fact that there are water filters. But you have to ensure you are getting clean water from the government. Most people won’t like the fact that they have to shower and drink ammonia.

Heavy Metals and Pesticides

Most people don’t know that there are several chemicals, metals, and pesticides in the water. Substances like lead, pesticides, drugs, and asbestos will be present. According to a study conducted by some scientists, it is believed that water may contain residues of pesticides and other harmful products. Most people will try eating vegetables and fruits, but pesticides are present in the water we drink.

Advantages of Getting the Right Water Filtration System for Your Home

The best thing about investing in a reliable water filtration system is that you can keep the family healthy. The filtration system will purify the water in the home and eliminate minerals, chlorine, and other substances. Chlorine is controlled when it’s added in the water, but most people will add significant amounts. Even with the right levels, it can cause problems like dry skin. The right water filtration system will reduce chlorine levels. You will enjoy drinking and showering. If you use the system, you will notice fewer chlorine levels. Your hair and skin will improve.

The best water filtration systems will filter the water in different stages. Also, they will eliminate over 20 harmful contaminants in your water, and your home will enjoy clean water. The systems will last between five to ten years, and it won’t need monitoring or maintenance. It is a worthy investment for your home. The water filtration system will also make your home gain value if you reside in a rural area.