Making smoothies and using them in your meal is found to be best for weight increase because they are lighter and never relieve your hunger. Using your own personal blender is very helpful to drink fresh fruit. It is easy to handle and wash it as well as you can make your smoothie very easily with your own hand blender. There is no need to do any effort or brainpower to use your blender even your 10 years old boy can operate it. It is beneficial to have it for those who are smoothie lovers in the morning and trying to live healthy.

But the question arises here how great a mini blender. There are many blenders in the market that are good in use as well as there are some complaints. Most of them found that fruits and vegetables’ slices remain under the base of blades.

It Is annoying and frustrating that you have to blend your ingredients for 5 minutes with your blender and there are still some slices of fruits and vegetables under the base. You know more blending of fruits; the heat produced by the blades of the blender can destroy the nutrients of your fruits.

There are 5 most essential and beneficial tips that can make your smoothie best.

1. Evaluate the powder that you used

If you want to mix some protein powder or a pre-made smoothie mix in your morning fresh juice for the purpose of contributing extra flavors in your juice. It’s time to do an experiment along with the blending of fruits.

Let’s try 100% cocoa powder or a dish vanilla extract or paste. A pinch of salt adding —takes its flavor to different levels or places. Moreover, it helps to blend more smoothly in your blender.

If your smoothie ingredients are not having natural sweetness or are less in sweetness level then add some sweetener along with your ingredients.

2. Adjust the layer of Ingredients

There are some machines like S- Series of Vitamix, they send user manuals along with their machines. This makes it easier for users to do all the settings very easily as compared to those machines that don’t have any manuals along with their machines. Even more, they also have provided some recipes along with the manual that makes it simple to operate and make your favorite recipe. Simple as manuals are very important to handle any hand blender or to make your favorite recipe.

3. Increase Liquid

Most of the people don’t like runny smoothies just like me. There are some high-quality blenders like Vitamix S55 and many others that operate at high speeds. Once the liquid ratio is accurate then the liquid is going to chill and thicken with an accuracy of magic. I recommend you to use your own hand blender to make such smoothies instead of buying from the market.

4. Reduce the number of ingredients

If you don’t know about the amount of ingredients, how much you use it. Overloading your blender can cause leaks or other unpleasantries. Never fill your blender more than the recommended size moreover keep it below the mark. If you are using your hand blender then keep your bowl or the container in which your blending keeps it half-filled.

5. Pulse

If we use a pulse function early in the blending can help the ingredients to circulate and blend correctly. After a few spins, once the ingredients have started mixing accurately then look like they are blending very well. So, it will take appropriate time in blending the fruits and vegetable slices.

Final Verdict

Making a smoothie is not just like a cup of tea, it needs some techniques to make it more favorable and acceptable among all of the family. So, always keep following the best tactics that I have used before to make your smoothie more delicious. I hope after using these tactics you will find it more acceptable among all of your family members.

