Craft beer sales in the country USA are growing fast, at a rate of around 15%. Both domestic and international sales figures of the beer are breaking records of the past. The trade and industry group for craft beer is called the Brewers Association, which defines the industry as traditional, independent, and small. Craft beer makes 10% of the total beer sales of the country, producing around 6 million barrels of craft beer each year. But non-craft beer brewers and producers are not making any huge investments. Malt barley is hence the traditional ingredient of the beer that is continuing.

The youngsters love the abysmal range of flavours of craft beer (an answer to the question “why craft beer”), and the popularity of the new offering is increasing rapidly. But taste buds are not the only reasons behind the growth of craft beer. Below are the reasons that will reveal to you why craft beer becomes popular.

Experimentation

The craft beer brewers are putting in their creativity into craft beer brewing, and many new flavours are produced as well. The availability of fresh hops and the import of ingredients may be a growing trend as well. The best thing is that there are many new entrepreneurs in the segment. Therefore, many new craft beer bars and new breweries can be seen putting up their sign boards across the nation. Some of these brewers want to make their mark and wish to innovate a unique craft beer flavour as well. But experimentation is not all about craft beer.



It’s Now More Social

Ten years ago, all that the US bars had was only the big brands alone. But now, you will find some craft beers, along with some imports as well. Some craft brewers want to please their customers to a greater extent. They hence also have a restaurant or tasting joint adjoining the bar, where it becomes so easy to have fun and spend a night.



Canning

Canning of craft beer is now also taking place, and it will be a commodity to lug around soon easily. More and more beer drinkers will enjoy the drink both indoors and outdoors because of easy availability and portability. Since the beer bottles may not be allowed in the tennis courts and the golf courses, canned beer may soon be a viable option for consumption at these places as well.

Support

Many states in the USA have made the desired exception for the US craft brewers so that they can brew and sell craft beers directly in the taprooms. The new system offers advantages to the smaller breweries. Apart from brewers of craft beers (that number around 7,000), these new provisions are also being supported by the beer fans and the economists, albeit for different reasons!



Alcohol regulations in the USA did not provide for a vertical consolidation so far. While retailers had to make some room for the known brands, it is now easy for the craft beer brewers to introduce their offering and flavour. The reform will not only help the small businesses to grow but will also allow the big companies and brands to stop relaxing.



Craft beer is well established in areas including Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Mountain West. These are the areas where the many hop varieties of America are grown. Most of the craft breweries are located on the West Coast, while the least are in the Deep South regions. A maximum number of breweries are located in Portland, Oregon, and the city has the maximum number of craft beer breweries in the USA. The appreciation of home-grown beer is increasing fast as well, and other states are likely to catch up soon.