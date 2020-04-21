A Brief History of Olive Oil



Olive trees are native to the Mediterranean region. They have been used over centuries in their food culture. Archaeological evidence points out that, even back in 6000 BC, olives were churned into oils. Olive oil was used for cooking even in ancient Roman cuisine and other facets of life such as fuel for lamps, medicinal purposes, religious rituals as well as hygiene keeping – like soaps. Partanna olive oil is one such oil that has been used for centuries and continues to keep being used not only in the region of Partanna but various parts of the world nowadays. Today, however, there is an influx of different types of Italian olive oil in the marketplace, and with regard to its abundance in supply, there’s very minimal information about the benefits of using olive oil or how to actually use them.



Benefits of Olive Oil



Olive oil contains Oleocanthal nutrients. These nutrients reduce the amount of inflammation one has, and even decreases the chances of having breast cancer. Olive oil contains a good amount of squalene and lignans that has its effects on cancer in a positive way. Olive oil is even known to lower one’s blood cholesterol levels and prevention of the formation of fatty patches in the body. Other ailments such as heart diseases and blood pressure issues can also be regulated due to the use of olive oil. It even reduces the risk of having diabetes and controls the growth of osteoporosis.



The Process of Olive Oil Production



Firstly, olive fruits are harvested and then crushed into a paste using an oil press. After this process, the remnants are slowly churned to begin the process of accumulating oil droplets. These droplets are collected, and in order to maintain the freshness of the oil, it is cold-pressed within the first twelve hours of picking the fruit.



The Grading Process of the Olive Oil



After the oil extraction process, the oil is subjected to a blind taste test in order to determine the grade of each collection of oil. A blind taste ensures an unbiased grading process. There are a few varieties of grade types in case of olive oils. One of them is virgin olive oil (the oil that is produced using mechanical means and goes through no chemical treatment process. The next grading type is – lampante (this is that olive oil that is not deemed worthy of human consumption). The other variant of olive oil is the refined and crude olive pomace (which is a form of pressed pomace, gotten from the leftover paste of the first pressed olive fruit. ) This type of oil olive is mixed along with other oils.



Under the virgin grade, it is further sub categorised as extra-virgin, virgin, and ordinary virgin class oil. These types of olive oil are majorly used in various Italian cuisine.



The process of ageing is taken very seriously in food culture. Oftentimes it is believed that the longer a food item is left fermenting or aged, it tastes better. There’s a certain umami to the product. However, this is not so in terms of olive oils. The fresher, the better. Olive oil is best used during its first year of harvesting, anytime after that the olive oil loses its grade and quality.



Comparison of the Virgin Grade Oils



Extra virgin olive oil is known as the highest grade of olive oil, and it is deemed flawless in terms of its fragrance. The smell should remind one of its fruit. On the other hand, virgin olive oil contains far less flavour or aroma and thus is best used for grilling, frying and roasting – to be specific to make the food greasy.



Storage of Olive Oil



It is a known fact that olive oil bottles must be kept in a cool, dry space for storage. It is absolutely fine to keep in a hidden corner of your cupboard, however, not so much on one’s sun-facing window-sill.



Pairing Extra Virgin Olive Oils with Food



Extra Virgin Olive Oils come in different colours, textures and a variety of flavour profiles. With this wide range of oils, pairing the right type to a certain food type can be especially hard to figure out. Here’s a brief how-to on, ‘How to Pair different Food Items with Olive Oils’.



Firstly, all olive oils that are smooth, light and delicate in flavour can be easily paired alongside fish, eggs, and even salads as they are slightly bitter and fruity in taste. Medium flavoured olive oils are usually a bit peppery hot as well as bitter. They work perfectly well with bland tasting food items such as avocados, artichokes and grilled fruits and vegetables. Intensely flavoured olive oils have an undertone of bold peppery, spicy, grassiness with hints of tomatoes and a variety of different herbs. This type of oil is especially best for making broths, soups, stews, seafood, sauces and spicy meals. They can also be had alongside strong cheeses produced in various regions of Italy.

These are the few ultimate know-how of olive oils and understanding the knowledge of this will help one and all to make the right food pairing for all your upcoming home parties.


