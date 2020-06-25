Do you experience early signs of hair loss? Well, if your hair starts to fall out, or your hairline is receding, then it’s time for you to end this problem. One of the best solutions we can offer to you is a hair transplant.

A hair transplant is a unique hair procedure that is made to end various hair problems, and that includes hair loss. There are many kinds of Surgical Treatment of Male Androgenic Alopecia or male-pattern baldness involved during a hair transplant.

That’s why today, we’re going to tackle different hair transplant procedures. We will also inspect 3 things before you undergo hair transplant treatment. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Hair Transplant Procedures

Two primary hair transplant methods are used today: the FUT and the FUE.

FUT or Follicular Unit Transplant

FUT is a hair transplant procedure that strips the small portion of your hair from the donor site (generally at the back of the head). Once removed, it will then splits into small groups and implants to the bald areas of your head.

FUT provides a lower cost than FUE. However, once the operation is done, it will leave permanent scars at the back portion of your head.

FUE or Follicular Unit Extraction

FUE hair transplant procedure derived from FUT. It is considered one of the best practice in the field of hair transplant. FUE process starts by extracting the hair follicles one at a time and then transferring it from the bald area of your head.

FUE doesn’t leave any visible scars from the head, and it gives more natural and stronger results compared to FUT.

3 Things To Check Before You Undergo Hair Transplant

Here are three major things you need to know before you proceed to any hair transplant procedure:

1. Check the Credibility of the Hair Transplant Clinic

The first thing you need to know is to ensure the reliability of your probable hair transplant clinic. You need to do some research online and look for the testimonials of their past clients.

Expert Tips: A good and reputable hair transplant clinic will come up with some transparency and will post all the comments of their past clients.

2. Check if the Hair Surgeon Provides the Best Practice

Another thing you need to consider is to check if the hair specialist offers the best practice in the hair transplant field. You can also check their credentials online.

Expert Tips: You can contact their previous customers and ask them about their past operations with the said medical practitioner. If they’re satisfied with the process, it means that the doctor provides excellent practice in hair treatment surgery.

3. Choose What Type of Hair Transplant Procedure

Before you start any hair transplant operation, see to it that you know what type of hair transplant they will use to you. This is to ensure that you’re ready for the possible outcome of the said operation—also, the payments before and after the hair transplant.

Expert Tips: We highly suggest that you consider FUE ( Follicular Unit Extraction ) for your hair loss treatment. It gives you the best result when it comes to a hair transplant. Plus, it will not leave you any visible scars from the back of your head.