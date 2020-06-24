These days, skin issues like blemishes, dark spots, and wrinkles are quite common. However, various other types of situations may affect your skin severely. Some skin issues can be adequately treated at home, but most others need a skin expert’s care. By visiting a skin clinic in jp Nagar, you can maintain the health of your skin in the best way possible.

Top 7 reasons why you need to visit a dermatologist:

1.Acne:

Acne causes various blemishes and bumps on the face. They include blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, and deep cysts. These often form because oil glands present in the skin produce too much sebum. It also clogs pores. Acne is common among teenagers, but even adults can have this. Acne usually appears on the face, neck, back, chest, and shoulders, it isn’t life-threatening, but it can be upsetting. Without proper treatment, it can leave permanent scars. Treatment can include over the counter or prescription creams and gels, oral medication, chemical peels, and laser therapy.

2.Skin Cancer:

Skin cancer is another common issue seen by the dermatologist and is a life-threatening one. Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer; however, if diagnosed early enough, it is the most natural cancer to cure. If you are facing any changes to skin growths and moles such as in size, shape, color, and thickness, spots that crust, bleed itch, hurt, or scab, you should visit a skin clinic in jp Nagar as fast as you can.

Note: You should examine your skin from a dermatologist at least once a year for signs of skin cancer and every 6 months if you have a history of skin cancer or genetic predisposition.

3. Eczema:

Eczema is an umbrella term for various chronic skin situations that cause inflammation of the skin. It can be very uncomfortable and emotionally upsetting. It often causes red, swollen, dry, and itchy skin. The most common type of eczema is atopic dermatitis. This usually happens in babies and children; eczema is not contagious. Children may develop a rash on their cheeks and other parts of their bodies. The rash can leak fluid. Kids may have trouble sleeping because of itchiness. Dermatologists at a skin clinic in jp Nagar can diagnose eczema with certain tests and a skin exam. Over the counter and prescription, creams and other medicines can ease the condition. Proper skin care is important, too.

4.Psoriasis:

It stems from a problem with the immune system. This causes skin cells to form too fast. Psoriasis then piles up on the surface of the skin and can be thick and red and have silvery scales. Psoriasis can be itchy or painful and usually appear on the legs, knees, elbows, face, and scalp. They can even show up on the fingernails, genitals, or inside the mouth, but this is less common. Psoriasis is a chronic condition, and dermatologists can diagnose it by looking at a skin sample under a microscope. Topical creams can help in soothing the skin and help it recover. Treatment also may include oral medication to suppress the overactive immune system.



5.Pigmentation:

Aged skin and skin exposed to the sun rays is often affected by pigmentation, which are discoloration spots, brown or age spots. Many people seek help from a dermatologist at the skin clinic at jp Nagar to help clear up these unfavorable spots. Common treatments recommended include chemical peels, laser therapy, and active skin care regimen.



6.Rosacea:

It starts as a facial redness that may resemble a sunburn or unexplained blush on the cheeks, nose, or chin. It might extend to the ears and chest. As time goes on, the color intensifies and becomes redder in appearance. Women and people with light skin have a higher risk of developing rosacea. Without appropriate treatment, bumps and pimples can often develop and get worse over time; in some cases it gets severe, typically in men, the nose may become swollen and enlarged.



7.Infection: Skin infections are caused by either fungus, viruses, or bacteria. Infections which are left untreated can lead to itchy, inflamed skin like an athlete’s foot. If not treated with antibiotics, bacterial infections of the skin can become deadly. A dermatologist at a skin clinic at jp Nagar can diagnose the source of the infection and determine how best to treat it.