The sudden outcry around the world regarding Kratom and its use has created an array of questions. What is it extracted from? How much is “safe” to ingest? What are the side-effects?

Before we are misled by the biased opinions of those who oppose it, there are must-to-know facts about the herb.

Kratom is extracted from the leaves of a Mitrgyna Speciosa tree that is native to Southeast Asia countries. The leaves (containing the psychoactive compounds) be smoked, brewed to make tea, or made medicine for pharmaceuticals.

Health Benefits Of Consuming Kratom

The strong anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-anxiety properties of Kratom give it its high popularity. Though the uses are diverse, ranging from medical to recreational, pain relief is its most in-demand use.

However, here are some of the health benefits of Kratom categorized.

Physical Benefits

Kratom relieves all types of pain. Whether it comes from a recent bruise or injury or is a result of long-lasting illness, Kratom also reported to relieve neurological pain caused by diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, etc.

The relaxing of muscles is also one of its qualities. Kratom's active compounds bind with the opioid receptors in your CNS and numb sensitivity to pain and fatigue.

Gives you an extra punch of energy by speeding up your metabolism. With a faster metabolic rate, you will have no difficulty in feeling energetic.

Mental Health Benefits

Relaxing or calming your mind is a property that makes Kratom so popular. The relaxing of muscles in the body, combined with an extra secretion of endorphins, makes you calmer. It is also commonly known to be the (Euphoric feel).

It’s anti-depression, and anti-anxiety properties make an ideal replacement for harmful pharmaceutical drugs. The “euphoric” feel from Kratom tends to make one more peaceful in their dealing with stress.

Kratom is also known to help ease the withdrawal symptoms from other drugs, especially opioids. However, Kratom provides a more stimulating effect in comparison to opioids, even though they target the same receptors.

What Are The Side Effects Of Using Kratom?

The side effects of using Kratom are a completely theoretical subject. Although a few deaths have been reported, it was never clear if Kratom caused the deaths. It was most likely that they used it with other drugs since overdosing on Kratom is impossible, you will throw-up way before you do!

The more realistic side-effects of Kratom are quite similar to those of opioids. It may irritate the skin, digestive difficulties, nausea, and vomiting.

The myth about Kratom being addictive and a gateway drug also have little truth to back them up. On the contrary, many users reported no dependability on the Kratom even after frequent and intensive use. The euphoric kick with muscle relaxation might be a feeling that sticks with you, but that’s it!

How Does Kratom Work?

Green Borneo Kratom Powder works by binding the active compounds to the opioid receptors of your brain. In case you didn’t already know, these are the pain receptors of your Central Nervous System. It dampens the signals received, giving you relief from pain.

It also regulates your blood-sugar levels and heartbeat by improving the metabolic activity in your body. Through this process, you receive the stimulating effects as you have more energy available at hand.

Traditionally, Kratom has been served (brewed) with tea for centuries in its native parts of the world. It can either be ingested directly as powder form or capsules, brewed with tea, or crushed and smoked. The psychoactive compounds need to enter your body.

How Much Kratom Is Too Much?

That answer to that is not definite, it varies from person to person. Since there has been such a small amount of research on Kratom, it can’t be said with surety how much of it is safe.

But from the many users worldwide, starting with 1g of Kratom puts you in a good position to judge for yourself. You also need not to worry about the risks of overdosage as that is nearly impossible. You will start throwing up and feel nauseous after taking 5-10g if you’re not used to it.

For regular users, depending on their needs, the daily intake amount can go up. Although Kratom is free from building an addiction, it does, however, build up a tolerance after regular use.

Where To Get Kratom From?

Since the recent bill passed after the DEA made room for Kratom on the list of banned drugs, it has become a serious concern for many users. Having a prescription for Kratom is one way to go, but that is not very likely to happen.

It used to be easily found in pharmacies labeled “Legal High,” but that is not quite in reach yet. But there still are many pharmacies that provide Kratom if it has been prescribed to you.

Also, if nothing else seems to be working out, you can always rely on the internet by searching, “where can I buy Kratom?”. You will easily come across several websites that are selling Kratom and delivering it worldwide.

You only need to make sure whether the company’s shipping services cover the area you live in.