Whether you’re a gamer, a mini influencer or a tech nerd, you’re sure to be spending an unhealthy amount of time on your digital devices every day. Yes, these devices connect you to the world. But they can have adverse health effects, especially on the eyes. This is why blue light protection is a must for you!

Digital devices emit a certain visible blue light that can cause a lot of damage to your eyes. Exposure to high energy visible blue light (HEV Blue Light) can damage the cells of the retina, increasing the chances of you developing age-related macular degeneration. Although blue light from digital screens doesn’t have very high intensity, you can never be too sure!

Blue light from your smartphone may be the reason you can’t go to sleep on time. This is because long time on screens can disrupt your sleep cycles and circadian rhythms. Blue light stimulates the brain into staying awake and suppresses the production of melatonin- the hormone responsible for quality sleep. Irregular production of melatonin can lead to metabolic disorders and obesity.

The light from our phones, tablets and computers is also responsible for causing digital eye strain. Symptoms of digital eye strain include dry eye, headaches and red-eye. So, if you are having any of these, it is time you get some blue light protection.

Research has also shown that blue light from your screens can also be the reason you develop cancer and other disorders.

So, while we all know that our screen times are not reducing anytime soon, we can surely opt for options that prove blue light protection. And in case you’re wondering what to do to ensure total blue light protection for yourself, here are a few suggestions you would like!

1. Buy blue light glasses

The cornea doesn’t block the blue light entering our eyes, buying blue light glasses may be a great idea to ensure blue light protection. Blue light glasses use coatings/filters that absorb and reflect the light of wavelengths corresponding to the blue region. There are several blue light coating options available at eyewear stores. Some of them include an amber coating while others do not.

The blue light glasses may damage our eyes if it is false. They will not able to protect our eyes from any harmful things. One can wear these blue light glasses during daytime even in the time of the driving a person can put it to protect his or her eyes. During the driving, there are so many things, that blow in the air, which we cannot see, and eventually they can harm our vision. If we want to protect our eyes from the harmful UV rays then we have to take the help of these glasses.

If you are buying a pair of blue light glasses to wear at work, we’d suggest you buy the clear ones. With designer prescription glasses that filter harmful blue light, Specscart provides the best blue light glasses in all of the UK at a great price.

2. Enable blue light protection apps in your phone

Blue light protection apps/filters like night shift on iPhones can help enjoy quality sleep. For android phones, there are several apps available. These apps make the display warmer and ensure you are not stimulated by the light from your screens.

Many of us spent a lot of time with our cell phones whether playing games or using social media platforms. In the phones there are also many harmful things that can decrease the vision power and affect our eyes. Therefore it is very important to install some blue light protection app for the safety of our eyes.

3. Purchase physical blue light filters for screens

If you want total blue light protection, you may want to try blue light filters for your screen. Available in all sizes, you can easily find a filter perfect for your laptop or computer.

Although these options offer blue light protection, there are a few things that can help you reduce eye strain from digital devices:

The 20-20-20 rule. Look at an object 20 feet away from your eyes after 20 minutes on screen. Isn’t it simple?

Ergonomically organising your work station.

Reducing your screen time. This may sound obvious, but conscious cut-down on screen-time works wonders!

Blue light protection has become important with the rising number of ‘Work from Home’ hours and virtual meetings. So, don’t you forget to check out designer glasses online, which come with special blue light protection coatings!

