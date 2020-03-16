We understand that back pain is exceedingly common, but sometimes it can be quite challenging to diagnose the exact reason; since there hasn’t been any guideline or a method to evaluate the problem. With this, a typical setup of visiting a doctor for a 15-minutes review isn’t enough to explain, understand, and assess the underlying issue of your back pain. To diagnose the root cause of the back pain, it requires time, expertise, and a collaborative combination of both; medical and physical professional and expertise of pain management in Charlottesville, VA, along with primary care doctors, physical therapist, orthopedic physicians.

Following are the most common and important reason as to why the sometimes the issue of back pain and its problem is left unsolved or delayed:

The source of pain is unidentified

The item may occur within the anatomical structure like spinal nerve roots, lower back muscle, vertebral column, bones and joints, organs in the abdominal cavity. In many cases, the nerves may send pain signals to the brain, which results in neuropathic back pain. It can also be influenced by psychosocial factors like stress, depression, or anxiety. In terms of issue, the exact cause of back problems also occurs due to the presence of multiple combining issues in one. For instance, a patient might have a herniated disc and spinal stenosis at the same time; the pain might occur due to either condition. But for both the state, the option for treatment varies, and giving an inaccurate treatment will not help in eliminating the root cause of the pain.

The diagnostic tests have minimal value

There are so many potential issues when it comes to diagnostic tests, and the preeminent problem is that there is no single diagnostic test that can help you in providing an accurate solution for the back pain. These diagnostic tests have limited value, and for some, there are diagnostic nerve block injections that deliver false-positive or false-negative results.

Pain is subjective

The experience of pain for each individual is different; for some, it might be mild; for others, it might be severe and overwhelming. Similarly, in the same condition, different kinds and levels of treatment are required. For example, people need over-the-counter medication and physical therapy to suffice the pain; and some may need a robust treatment plan to handle the intense pain like epidural steroid injection. Both the situation occur due to back pain, but the treatment plan varies accordingly.

Maybe it’s the lifestyle

There are times when you get the right diagnosis and treatment, but the pain is persistent, it remains the same or even gets worse in due course of time. While living a sedentary life, smoking, consuming excessive inflammatory food or alcohol leads to the issue. There are even psychological factors like stress and anxiety that can add to the clause of existing back pain.

In the case of acute or chronic pain, one may not know the underlying cause; it is essential to educate yourself on your symptoms and work collaboratively with your physician to formulate the right kind of treatment. Lookout for ergonomically supported postures for your back, get a daily dose of exercise, quit smoking, and consume nutritious food to get yourself back on the health track.

Back Pain is considered as the most common and debilitating ailment that modern people face, and finding the solution for these isn’t easy. Sometimes, choosing a treatment to relieve the back pain can feel like an experience in the supermarket with a wide array of treatment options as a vast inventory of groceries.

Many people, nowadays, are opting to see a chiropractor for their back pain. As per one research report, around 30 million Americans choose a chiropractor to ease down their anxiety. In Charlottesville, chiropractors use spinal manipulation along with their other tricks to get pain relief for the aching back.