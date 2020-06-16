The best hair transplant in Delhi can be defined as the permanent solution for hair thinning or hair loss. It can be expressed as; a microsurgical procedure that is performed in a hospital or clinic under a surgical setting. The concept ‘microsurgical procedure’ implies that; a hair transplant procedure will be carried out with minimal surgical intervention, unlike traditional surgery.

A hair transplant surgery is an effective and permanent solution for those who are experiencing ‘male-pattern baldness,’ which is also known as androgenetic alopecia. Apart from these, people who have scars or have lost hair due to various kinds of hair diseases or any other problem like dieting, hormonal imbalance, etc. can also safely undergo a hair transplant surgery.

The important points to consider before having a hair transplant:

Cause of Hair Loss: There are many causes of hair loss, such as dieting, hormonal imbalance, etc. But, the majority of men experiencing hair loss is due to hereditary Androgenetic Alopecia, also known as “male pattern baldness.” Hair transplant surgery is a permanent treatment for treating Androgenetic Alopecia.

Age: It is important that the hair loss pattern is fully established before surgery is undertaken. Therefore, initially, young men who are young or under 25 are often offered non-surgical or medical treatment, which usually proves very effective.

The other factor determined by a patient's age is a patient suffering from pattern hair loss will continue to lose their non-transplanted or natural hair throughout their lifetime. That's a very crucial factor to consider when it comes to designing a natural hair transplant.

Alternative to Hair Transplant surgery: Medical treatment is available for hair loss as an alternative treatment, and this is also effective but not long-lasting. The thing with the medical treatment to cure hair thinning or hair loss is when you stop taking medications, your hair loss will resume.

The Technique of Surgery: There are two types of surgeries available for hair thinning and hair loss; FUE and FUT. The difference between these two techniques FUT and FUE is essentially the way the donor hair being transplanted is removed from the patient’s head. In many cases, surgeons suggested the optimal treatment plan to patients, which involve the use of both techniques over the patient. Before you make a decision on what technique you wish to choose, a consultation with a properly qualified consultant surgeon is essential.

The skill and experience of a hair transplant surgeon: Hair transplant design is crucial to achieving an undetectable hair transplant. The skill and experience of a surgeon are vital to a successful result. The degree of scarring you will experience at the donor area of your head post the hair transplant surgery will be determined by three things which are; your body's own capability to heal, the technique used to extract the grafts, and the skill of the surgeon.

Complications or risks of the surgery: Hair transplant surgery is an extremely safe procedure that is normally without significant risks or complications. But if you are suffering from any disease or any other medical condition, then it is very important to discuss this with your surgeon.

Recovery: Depending on the type of procedure you have done and the type of work you are doing, it is often possible to go back to work within a few days, like in a week. Most of the patients return to work after about 3 days. In the end, your surgeon will confirm this at your consultation.

Success Rate: doctors suggest 90-95% of the transplanted hair grows according to the expectations. However, patient satisfaction is even higher. Almost 98% of patients give positive feedback.

It is important that you know a little bit about what influences the success rate of a hair transplant surgery with your dermatological surgeon only.

Now, Since the surgery is widely available, hair loss patients see that, and it gives them a lot of hope, they assume they can get a brand new mane just like a celebrity. However, hair transplant surgery shows different results for different people, and it is important for hair loss patients to understand that so they can set the right expectations at the beginning itself.