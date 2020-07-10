There are many stages in life that lead you to question whether the process is worth it – and pregnancy is one of them. On one hand, it is exciting to prepare to welcome a newborn into the world and take your chance to mold them into someone great in society; but the process of carrying the baby to term is among the most tiring times in a woman’s life. There are plenty of adjustments to make, and sleeping changes also happen as the pregnancy progresses.

It is very important for a woman to figure out better ways of sleeping during her pregnancy, because this will have plenty of effects during the day, her health during the pregnancy, and even the birth process. The better a pregnant woman sleeps, the less likely she will experience complications, according to various specialists and doctors.

Before we get to the tips though, it is important to know the sleep disruptions at various pregnancy stages.

The sleeping habits throughout the trimesters

First trimester – this stage is marked by fatigue, and the woman wants to sleep frequently as the placenta develops and grows. The best thing a woman can do is allow herself to rest, and get all the sleep your body requires.

Second trimester – the body has adjusted to the pregnancy by this stage, and your sleep needs will normalize to your pre-pregnancy levels. However, since the abdomen and baby are growing, you may begin to see changes in your sleep quality, like needing to wake up more frequently throughout the night to use the restroom.

Third trimester – this stage has the highest risk of tiredness during the day, because of poor sleep quality. Other factors will make the sleep quality poor, such as baby kicks, back pain, greater frequency of urination, leg and muscle cramps, weight gain, and congestion that is common in late-term pregnancies.

What are some tips for better sleep during pregnancy?

These tips that we will outline can help you to obtain the sleep you require throughout the pregnancy. However, make sure to see your doctor if the disturbances are severe, as it may be a pointer to a deeper condition.

Use extra pillows

Pillows can come in handy when you want to support your back and stomach, other than sleeping on a comfortable Intellibed. When you place one between the legs, it helps in supporting the lower back and makes it easier for you to sleep on your side. Additionally, there are specific pillow types that aid in extra comfort, such as the full-length body pillow and wedge-shape pillow.

Incorporate some extra relaxation techniques

Relaxation techniques go a long way to soothing your muscles, and help in other problems that you might experience throughout pregnancy like stress and anxiety. Ensure that you do some stretches every day, do a massage or treat yourself to one, and practice deep breathing techniques (which can also help when you go into labor). Before bed, you can also take a warm shower or bath, which can help to relax your muscles and get better sleep.

Better nutrition is important

There are specific foods that you can consume in order to promote sleep, and there are others you should avoid. We understand that pregnancy can be a sensitive time when you might reject foods you normally like throughout the period and others you might crave, but it is essential that you remain healthy.

Some foods and drinks that promote sleep include warm milk, as well as carbohydrate-rich foods like crackers or bread. In addition to that, eating a snack that is protein-rich can also help to maintain high blood sugar levels, and prevent hot flashes, headaches, and bad dreams.

Exercising

In order to promote both mental and physical health, you need to exercise regularly. It will also allow you to sleep deeply – but you need to avoid it within 4 hours of bedtime.

Prescriptions

You should be careful with medication during pregnancy, as some might harm the baby. However, your doctor can give you some prescriptions that are safe to take and help you sleep better – so always consult your doctor before buying them.

Conclusion

Pregnancy is an exciting time indeed, but it can be toiling on your sleep patterns. However, there are always measures you can take to improve your sleep during this time, and we hope that these tips will help you to do so.