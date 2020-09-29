While pregnancy is a time to cherish, it is also when your body undergoes tremendous changes. These drastic changes may lead to disruptions in sleep patterns. Even if you have been pregnant before, you may not experience the same changes this time around.

As such, sleep deprivation comes much before the baby, and getting a good night’s sleep can become elusive. Maintaining proper sleeping positions during pregnancy and following a few easy steps helps you reclaim the sound slumber.

Sleeping During Your First Trimester

Sleep difficulties can materialize early during your pregnancy with drowsiness, physical discomfort, morning sickness, anxiety, and heartburn, influencing the sleeping patterns. Here are some ways for a comfortable sleep during the first trimester:

Sleep on Your Back

While this may not count for the greatest of positions to sleep during pregnancy, it can get you good sleep during the first three months.

As your pregnancy progresses, it pressurizes your back, vena cava, and the intestines and disrupts blood flow from the lower part of your body. Hence, restrict this posture only during the early phases of pregnancy.

Sleeping on Side

Sleeping either on your left or right is a safe sleeping posture for all stages of pregnancy. Consider alternating between the sides for reducing the sensation of heartburn. This is especially important if you are sleeping on your right for extended periods.

Sleeping to the Left

Sleeping on your left is also ideal during all pregnancy stages. This posture ensures maximum blood and nutrient flow to the placenta and improves your kidney function.

It is also suitable for reducing the swelling of feet, ankles, and hands, which is common during pregnancy. You can make sleeping on the side easier by placing your shoulders and head on two pillows or use one between your knees to support the lower back.

Secrets to Sleeping Well During Your First Trimester

Avoid Fluid Intake in the Evening: consuming fluids with your uterus expanding will put pressure on your bladder and call for frequent bathroom trips during the wee hours of the night. Instead, take fluids during early or mid-day, and cut back its intake in the evening.

Cool off Yourself: Pregnancy can have your body temperature rising and have you sweating during the night. Wear light sleepwear or crack open a window to maintain a temperature that is conducive for sleep.

Have the fan face your side of the bed to keep cool and doze off with the fan’s soothing noise.

Sleeping During Your Second Trimester

The second trimester comes as a relief to many weary first-time mothers who were caught unexpected by pregnancy’s tiredness. While you may feel more energetic, it is advised you take rest and get as much sleep as possible.

Sleeping Positions to Avoid During the Second Trimester

Sleeping on Tummy: This position is suitable only in the first trimester and must be avoided during the second trimester. Your growing belly may not be a comfortable spot to lie on. Moreover, this is a risky position to try with the baby blossoming inside.

Lying on the Back: Here, you may face issues like hemorrhoids, backaches, low blood pressure, and breathing problems. With your abdomen pressing against the intestines and blood vessels, sleeping on the back has a direct impact on the fetus’s health.

How to Sleep Well During the Second Trimester

Eat Frequently and in Small Quantities

Having a large meal before you sleep may lead to indigestion and heartburn issues. These problems are aggravated during the night since the sleeping position makes the stomach acid find easier routes to your throat. Minimize this effect by eating smaller meals and avoiding spicy, fatty, and rich foods.

Relax at the End of Your Day

Take time to wind down as your bedtime approaches by not indulging in too many vigorous activities before sleep. Find ways that soothe you down and do the same exercises every day to help your body recognize its winding downtime.

Sleeping During your Third Trimester

During the third trimester of pregnancy, poor sleep is associated with a range of problems, the most important being preterm birth and preeclampsia. However, through a combination of sleep hygiene, safe sleeping positions, vitamin, and mineral supplements, you can improve sleep quality.

Sleeping Positions: sleeping to your left, with legs slightly pulled towards your chin, is the best position for women in their third trimester of pregnancy. Sleeping on your right may put weight on the uterus while lying on the back can cut off the blood flow.

Sleeping on the stomach is a near impossibility, thanks to your belly’s size. Briefly flipping in these positions is agreeable, but try not to spend too much time in a single position.

Other Tips: Get some light exercise before hitting the bed and avoid taking mobile phones to bed. This action will help your mind relax and fetch your pregnancy sleep. Proper sleeping positions during pregnancy is vital for ensuring adequate rest to your body that is changing.

They address most of your difficulties related to disturbed sleep and reduce the physical ailments that accompany your pregnancy. Ensure to follow these tips to enjoy your journey to motherhood.