Pregnancy is one of the most remembered events in a woman’s life. When a woman reaches puberty and starts experiencing the monthly periods, it now becomes evident that she can conceive and bear a child. When pregnancy hits, on become eager to know if it is true that she is pregnant besides the symptoms that may come together with pregnancy.

Homemade tests become part of the things that hits a person’s mind that before visiting the medics, they should try it at home.

Shampoo test is one of the effective do it yourself at home, and it is an easy procedure to carry out as it tests the presence of human Chorionic Gonadotropin in the urine.

One of the advantages of using this test is that you do not need any complicated items or procedure or even a professional to work it out for you.

Requirements in order to carry the test

Two spoonfuls of urine. Plastic bowl Shampoo- 2-3 drops are enough. Five drops of water for making the solution of the shampoo.

Procedure

In a bowl, mix the water and the shampoo till it forms a soapy solution, add the sample of the urine collected to the bowl and mix well using a spatula and watch the results.

Results

There should be the formation of bubbles or foam to test that one is positive, but if the reaction does not change anything, then there is a high possibility that you are not pregnant

It is therefore important that if there are unusual feelings in the body yet the tests are negative, make a visit to a doctor for health checks.

What causes the reaction to take place.

The fact that urine contains waste products fro the body which are not needed, and the shampoo, on the other hand, has ingredients that are safe for use, when mixed together there is a chemical reaction that comes up and when the presence of the HCG is detected that is the reason that they form bubbles because of the waste compounds combining with the shampoo ingredients.

Advantages of using Shampoo to test pregnancy

The chemical reaction is instant such that one does not have to take a lot of time waiting for the results.It is cheap to test unlike the modern methods where one has to buy the kits for testing.

Conclusion

Homemade shampoo test does not need one to go to class to learn on how to test since it is easy and quick to DIY at home, and it will always give standard results.

The only thing that is of utmost importance is to ensure that you use the urine that you urinate in the morning while you wake up. This will give more accurate results as compared to during the day urine. The HCG will be mostly concentrated in the morning, and the results will be very accurate.

The moment one is tested positive, visit the gynaecologist to ensure that the upcoming angel is in the safe hands through the exciting journey.