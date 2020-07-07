Caring for our skin can be a bit complicated, especially that of the face, which is very sensitive. However, sometimes we are subject to certain treatments to keep our skin soft and fat-free .



1. Hygiene

This activity can be a bit tedious, but essential for healthy skin. Washing your face twice a day (morning and night) with warm water will help you remove dirt and regulate the accumulation of fat.



Preferably use soaps that do not have oils , for example: glycerin, neutral, tepezcohuite, aloe, oatmeal and sulfur (in case your skin is very oily).



2. Hydration

By washing your face with strong soaps such as sulfur or constantly cleaning it with wipes, your skin can become dry , therefore, using moisturizers are good for moisturizing your skin and, at the same time, removing shine.



You can find them as lotions, look for those that have more water than oil with Amazon beauty discounts. Or, you can use aloe vera gel, cucumber cream, and honey with yogurt ( plain ).



3. Masks

They are easy to make and you can apply them in the comfort of your home at night. A very effective one is the recipe for: yogurt, oatmeal and orange zest. Another good option is apple, it contains: applesauce, oatmeal, lemon juice and an egg white.



In both cases, it is recommended to use the mask for 15-20 minutes , then wash your face. This will help you to reduce fat and therefore shine.



4. Exfoliants

They are a little aggressive products with the skin, that is why it is recommended to use them every third day (maximum). However, they are good for removing dead cells and excess fat ; You can buy them ready-made or use natural ingredients such as honey, brown sugar, coconut oil, baking soda or oatmeal.



5. Aloe Vera

This plant also known as aloe, can give great benefits to your skin. Its gel (located inside its leaves) helps hydrate your face, absorb oil, clean pores and remove blemishes.



The way to use it is to wash your face, put a little of the substance, let it dry and rinse again, you can also let it act at night.



6. Tonics

These products control the pH of the skin, clean the pores, remove impurities and reduce excess oil . They are lotions that you apply with the help of a cotton, among the recommended (natural) are: rose water, lemon, parsley tea and witch hazel.



7. Cornstarch

It is another of the natural remedies that work perfectly to remove excess oil on the skin. It should only be mixed with water and applied as a mask until you dry, then rinse your face.



8. Makeup

Another important point is the type of makeup you use on your face, most bases have oil, so choose one that does not contain any or very little.



The powder helps us to make our skin look smooth, but for that, you must apply it when your skin is clean and do not get too much as it can be counterproductive and cause the opposite effect.



There are some special products for people with oily or combination skin, so you can go for those such as Deciem The Ordinary Products.



9. Rice powder

It is a good option whether or not you use makeup powder, you can put it on the day without problems and it is a good auxiliary to eliminate fat and facial shine since it absorbs oils from your skin.



Remember that it is always better to use natural products to avoid damaging your skin with chemicals.



Author

Selena is a blogger and a guest contributor for a well-known brand that includes MESHEBLE . In her leisure time, she plays tennis.

