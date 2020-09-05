Drug abuse can affect anybody. Often, people start taking drugs for recreational or prescription purposes. However, some of them start abusing drugs, which later leads to addiction.

Some people may not even realize that they have an addiction problem. At first, people explain drug addiction with excuses such as “I am tired,” or “ I do not feel well.” As the addiction develops, warning signs begin to show. Read on to discover how to recognize an addiction problem.



1. Impaired Control.

A person with drug addiction will lose control of how they use drugs. Impaired control is using the drug more often or longer than you originally intended. A person suffering from drug addiction takes more of his time obtaining, using, and recovering from the effects of drugs.

The prolonged usage may cause things such as blackouts, relationship problems, paranoia, and even an existential crisis. Some people may notice these signs, but they often fail whenever they try to stop using. The cravings that they face make them lose control.

2. Tolerance.

Once the drug is in your system, the body begins to adjust. As such, you will require a higher dose to achieve the original high. Your eating habits, sleep pattern, finances, personality will eventually change and become noticeable. At this stage, a user can still make excuses for this change. However, it becomes impossible to hide once you develop a pattern.

3. Social Impairment.

People with drug addiction tend to have a poor social life. Most of these people plan other activities when they take drugs. A person with drug addiction may avoid attending events or taking part in activities they once loved.

After using the drugs, one may become high to the point that they cannot concentrate on anything. One may miss school, work, or even neglect caring for their children. Social impairment leads to problems such as quarrelling with family members and losing crucial support systems.

4.Risky Behavior.

Drugs make you feel untouchable. Things that you would not do while sober seize from becoming a big deal. Driving under the influence, sharing needles, drug possession, having unprotected sex, and even going to work while high become a normal thing.

Such risky behaviors can lead to dangerous scenarios. Some also take drugs despite having a known health condition.

5. Withdrawal Symptoms.

In the absence of drugs, the withdrawal symptoms begin to affect the user. Each drug has its unique withdrawal symptoms. However, there are some universal symptoms, such as becoming restless, resentful, headaches, sweats, shakes, and vomiting.

At this point, a user may do anything to get access to drugs to avoid these feelings. However, the intensity of withdrawal symptoms depends on the amount of drug used and the usage period.

After recognizing that you have an addiction problem, it is wise to start treatment immediately. You can begin by trying detox if you are not a heavy user. For drugs such as Adderall, answers to questions such as how long Adderall is in the system can help you plan your detox.

