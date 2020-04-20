It is a common question a lot of people ask. Though a number of factors contribute to the risk of developing an anxiety disorder, the genetic factor has also been found in research. Researchers are still unable to establish the exact causes of anxiety disorder. They have identified the following five types of the disorder:

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Panic Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Social Phobia (or Social Anxiety Disorder)

Each type of this disorder has its own risk factors. The risk of developing anxiety disorder is high because of:

Traumatic life experience

Thyroid and other disorders linked to anxiety

Biological relatives having anxiety disorder

There can be environmental and genetic causes as well.

Experts have been exploring hereditary and anxiety connections for decades. Research in 2002 found certain chromosomal characteristics linked to panic disorders and phobias. A 2015 study found a link between the RBFOX1 gene and the risk for developing generalized anxiety disorder. A 2016 review also found links between specific genes and certain types of anxiety disorders including generalized disorder, panic disorder and social anxiety disorder.



A 2017 study also concludes that generalized anxiety disorder can be a genetic disorder as well. A number of different genes are also linked to generalized anxiety disorder.



However, many patients do not inherit anxiety disorder. Environmental factors are also responsible.

Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorders

Following are the most common symptoms of anxiety disorder:

Chronic anxiety about everyday situations and experiences

Panic attacks

Phobias

Fear about social situations

Fear of losing important people or loved ones in life

Though they are not technically anxiety disorders, the following mental health conditions are also included as symptoms of anxiety disorder:

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Obsessive compulsive disorder

Adjustment disorder

Acute stress disorder

Anxiety is pretty normal in life. However, anxiety becomes a disorder when it is intense and debilitating. A patient with anxiety disorder experiences:

Anxiety attacks

Excessive worrying

Memory problems

Difficulty concentrating

Tense muscles

Struggling to sleep well

Irritability

Anxiety Disorder Diagnosis

If you are experiencing symptoms of anxiety disorder, you need to visit a therapist or counselor. Just Google ‘anxiety counseling near me’ and you can find experiential anxiety specialists for the best treatment for anxiety. Depending on the type and severity of the disorder, you will get help from:

Licensed professional counselor

Psychologist

Psychiatrist

Social worker

To receive the best treatment for anxiety, you need to discuss your feelings, thoughts and behavior. The anxiety counselor compares your symptoms with the symptoms described in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Anxiety Disorder Treatment

Therapy

The patient works with therapists to learn useful tools and insights. This helps in exploring feelings and understanding the impacts of situations and experiences. In cognitive-behavioral therapy(CBT), a psychiatrist or psychologist talks about the experiences of the patient. 75% of the patients find it beneficial in some way.



Medication

Doctors prescribe different types of medications to treat anxiety disorder. Medication helps in alleviating some symptoms of the disorder. Different types of medications come with their own benefits and drawbacks.

Lifestyle

Making the following lifestyle changes can also help:

Regular exercise

Reducing caffeine intake

Avoiding smoking, alcohol and recreational drugs

Adequate sleep

Balanced diet

Yoga, meditation and other relaxation techniques

Stress management

Socialization

So, search anxiety counseling near me and get help now!