Erectile dysfunction (ED) and benign prostate enlargement are some of the major dreaded health and sexual dysfunctions in men’s world. According to statistics, 5% of men have complete erectile dysfunction at the age of 40, which increases to 15% at 70. Each decade, the number of men affected by this condition increases by 10%. Although susceptible to any age, it is more dominant in older men. Some of its symptoms include the lack of interest or desire for sexual activities, difficulty in having and maintaining an erection, and premature ejaculation

Benign prostatic hyperplasia results from an enlargement of the prostate gland which obstructs the flow of urine through the urethra. At the age of 55, one out of every four men already experiences BPH symptoms and increases to half the number of men by the age of 75. However, Tadalafil is effective in treating these conditions.

How Can I Take Tadalafil?

Tadalafil is an oral-based drug that should be taken by mouth. It comes in two forms – the generic Tadalafil and the brand-name drug, namely Cialis and Adcirca. The generic drug is cheaper and contains the same active ingredient like its branded counterpart; the difference is in the branding. Tadalafil is also available in 2.5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg doses. You can take this medication with or without food and as directed by your pharmacist.

Notify your doctor on any other medication you may be taking to prevent an adverse medical reaction. You can get tablets online from Numan and seek medical advice from a team of medical experts.

Tadalafil Administration Mode

There are two ways to take Tadalafil – regularly (daily) and intake before sex. The former gives you a baseline of Tadalafil, which makes it possible to have an erection at any time, unhindered. For this procedure, you need a 2.5 mg dose of Tadalafil daily. Conversely, if you prefer to take your tablet before sex, then Tadalafil 10 mg is the right call. Although those who find it less satisfactory for their medical needs can switch to the 20 mg dose.

Are There Side Effects To Expect?

After taking Tadalafil, you may experience adverse reactions like back pain, stomach upset, headache, flushing, stuffy nose, or dizziness. Fortunately, these occurrences are temporary. However, if they last longer than normal, do see your doctor or pharmacist. Not all people experience side effects taking this drug. Having sex on this medication with underlying heart-related problems may come with severe adverse effects. If you experience related symptoms, stop the intake and consult your doctor.

On the other hand, severe effects may include vision loss or distortion, hearing loss, painful erection, low blood pressure, and priapism. If you notice any of these symptoms, discontinue the drug and seek medical attention immediately.

Is Tadalafil Ideal For All Men?

Inasmuch as Tadalafil treats erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia in men, it has certain restrictions as to who can use it. People with the following conditions are advised to see their doctors before taking Tadalafil:

Sickle cell anaemia

Multiple myeloma

High bleeding risk

Leukaemia

Pigmentary retinopathy

Alcohol intoxication

Intense uncontrolled high blood pressure

Angina – severe chest pain

Hearing loss

Stroke

Chronic heart failure

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Constricted aortic heart valve

Life-threatening irregular heartbeat

Renal impairment

Liver problem

Ulcer

Seizures

Erected bent penis

Peyronie’s disease

Restrictive cardiomyopathy

Your doctor is in the right position to discuss your medical options with Tadalafil. Avoid taking this drug without a doctor’s prescription as it leads to drug abuse.