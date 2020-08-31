Most of us are no strangers to that dull ache or stiffness that creeps into our backs either right when we wake up, or after we spend a few hours slouched on our screens. Today, back pain is considered one of the leading causes of work time.



In reality, back pain is generally treated with lifestyle changes and physiotherapy rather than surgery. Good orthopaedic doctors provide tailored treatment protocols to their patients for the best outcomes. With so many hospitals and clinics around, finding the right medical advice may be tricky. The CK Birla Hospital, Medanta, Artemis are some of the best orthopaedic hospital in Gurgaon where you can get the right treatment for your condition.



Before we get into ways to prevent back pain, let us understand this painful condition a little better.



Back pain is generally classified into two types; Acute back pain and Chronic back pain. Acute back pain usually fades away in a few days or weeks. The cause of acute back pain can often be attributed to injury or strain. Chronic back pain on the other hand is defined as pain that lasts more than 3 months. Identifying the exact cause behind chronic back pain may be quite difficult and impossible in some cases. However, finding the cause goes a long way in treating the condition correctly.



Today, our excessively sedentary lifestyle is considered to be one of the most significant causes of all types of back pain. From posture to exercise, let us look at some lifestyle changes for preventing back pain.



Sleep right

When we sleep, especially on our backs, we put a lot of pressure on the spine. You can relieve this pressure almost by half just by placing a pillow under your knees.



Strengthen your core

Your core is the band of muscles around your abdomen. Strengthening this part of your body will greatly reduce the risk of back related injuries like straining or spraining your back. Focus on core strengthening exercises at least twice a week. Exercises such as pilates and yoga focus on improving core flexibility and strength.



Take enough calcium and vitamin D

Osteoporosis is a painful condition where the bones become brittle and thin due to the loss of bone tissue. Calcium and vitamin D are essential to bone health. As you grow older you should increase your intake of calcium and vitamin D especially if you don’t have adequate exposure to sunlight.



Shoe matters

When it comes to selecting the perfect shoe, you should consider three factors: Form (the look of the shoe), Fit (lengthwise and widthwise fit of the shoe) and Function (the primary function for which the shoe was designed). For most of us, form is the deciding factor, based on what is trending. In fact, we should be focusing on fit and function. Wear low heeled shoes with good support and cushioning to prevent back pain.



The perfect posture

Good posture not only makes a good impression but is also the secret to a strong and healthy back. If your posture is not correct even while doing simple activities such as just sitting, you can inadvertently put pressure on your back and even change the shape of your spine with time. So, avoid rounding your shoulders, slouching, or leaning towards one side while standing.



Sit up straight!

We spend the majority of our waking hours sitting. And a lot of us spend this time staring into one screen or the other. Choose a good ergonomic chair and don’t slouch. Make sure your knees are at a higher level than your hips when you sit.



Say no to smoking

Causing back pain is just one of the numerous ills associated with smoking. Nicotine restricts the blood flow to the different parts of the body including the spine, back muscles and tissues; weakening it and increasing the risk of back pain. If you smoke, it is always the right time to kick the habit.



Lifting the right way

Back injuries caused by improper lifting technique or by lifting something too heavy is quite a common case. Try distributing the loads, carry smaller weights at a time and make more trips if needed. Always ask for help while lifting something very heavy. While lifting keep your back straight, bend your knees while picking up the object and straighten your knees to lift it. This technique will not put a strain on your back reducing the risk of injury.



We need to be extremely careful when it comes to maintaining a healthy back. Back pain can be extremely debilitating and can severely impact our day to day life. Taking a little bit of care can go a long way in helping us lead a pain free and healthy life.

