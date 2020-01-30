What Is The Average Cost of a Heart Transplant Procedure in India?

Health

A heart transplant is one of the most complicated procedures. It is suggested only for patients who have complete heart failure. The doctors first start with the diagnosis process and a patient is considered for a heart transplant procedure only when no other method works effectively.

There are a few conditions when there is no other procedure for the recovery other than a heart transplant procedure. These conditions include:

High blood pressure resulting in a cardiac failure

Viral infections leading to the cardiological issue

Congenital cardiological problems

Children suffering from leukaemia issues

Women suffering from cardiological disorders due to pregnancy or post-delivery side-effects

Cardiomyopathy leading to the cardiological problems

Leaking or blocking valves in the patient

LVAD

With the heart issues, varies the Average Cost of Heart Transplant. It also depends on the overall medical health of the patient that what will be the final cost.



Range of a Heart Transplant Cost in India:

The starting price for a heart transplant procedure is USD 50,000, and it can go as high as USD 65,000. The things that change the cost of treatment for a heart transplant procedure is the personalised factors of a patient.

It includes:

Age of the patient

Different medical issues in the patient

Cause of a heart failure

Signs and symptoms in a patient

The lifestyle of the patient

Eating and drinking habits

Weight of the patient and more.

These are just the medical concerns varying the price of heart transplant surgery. Some other factors that alter the price for a heart transplant procedure include:

The choice of the hospital

Personalized quote for the transplant process

Price for the treatment to make a patient fit for the treatment procedure

Cost of diagnosis

Fees of a surgeon and the medical team

There is three to four Heart hospital in India that provide effective treatment with a high success rate. It includes:

Fortis Escort Heart Institute, New Delhi

Miot Hospital, Chennai

Global Hospital, Chennai, and

Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

All these hospitals have a success record of approximately 90%. All the patients who approach the hospitals, for the most complicated cases, receive the successful treatment in India. Moreover, there are minimum or no chances of facing complications after the Heart Transplant Surgery in India, as the doctor serve the patient with effective recovery care.

The patient just has to follow the recovery care after the discharge to get the desired result. The more you follow the recommendations of the doctor, better would be your life after transplantation.

Final Words:

The cost of the transplant procedure is minimum in India compared to other countries of the world. It is because of the availability of the lower price of medicines and other facilities in India. Moreover, when you seek the Heart Transplant Package in India, you will be provided with the recovery care as well as all the medicines until the recovery period included in the package. So, if you want to get a successful treatment for your heart issues, visit India for the treatment.

