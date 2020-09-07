Have you been noticing some twisted bulging veins on your legs that cause dull ache and heaviness? Well, these are called the varicose veins. Varicose veins are the veins with damaged valves that prevent the normal circulation of blood through them.

What causes varicose veins?

Varicose veins occur as a result of the accumulation of blood inside the veins. This makes the veins swollen and enlarged and thus they appear as bluish-red veins. This condition arises when the vein walls and valves become weak or damaged and do not function properly. The darker these veins appear, the more severe the damage is.

Some of the major risk factors for varicose veins include:

Being overweight

Pregnancy

Aging

Family History of the condition

Sitting or standing for prolonged periods of time

Wearing heels regularly

Although varicose veins can appear on any part of the body, they are most commonly seen in the legs or the lower body. Let’s find out why.

Why do varicose veins occur most commonly in the legs?

The fact that varicose veins mostly occur in the legs can be associated with the anatomy of the human body.

The function of the veins is to carry the deoxygenated blood from the body parts to the heart. For achieving this purpose, veins have one-way valves that allow the unidirectional flow of blood. Now, any damage to these vein valves results in the impaired circulation of blood, which then starts to pool in the vein itself, thereby leading to varicose veins.

Firstly, the lower body and the legs have to carry the pressure of the upper body. This means that the veins in the legs are under more pressure than veins in other parts of the body. Therefore, the walls and valves of veins in the legs are more prone to any kind of damage.

Secondly, the veins in the legs are located farther away from the heart. Therefore, the task of carrying blood to the heart is a little more difficult. Physics then comes in and makes this task even more difficult. In order to carry blood back to the heart, veins in the legs have to work against gravity. This thus increases the chances of reflux of blood and, in turn, varicose veins.

Also, veins in the legs need the support of the contracting of neighbouring muscles while pumping the blood back. During long hours of sitting or standing, these muscles remain inactive and thus the veins are pressurized even more. This also adds up to the risk of varicose veins in the legs.

How to treat varicose veins?

Though there are various treatment options (surgical and non surgical) available for varicose veins, the effectiveness of the results depend upon the symptoms.

A person with only mild symptoms and dull ache of varicose veins in the legs can rely upon home remedies and medications. But, you must know that these options do not ensure permanent relief. There are chances the problem might reappear in some time. Thus, seeking advice from a specialist is the key to receive the permanent riddance from varicose veins.

Also, many people do not even realise the need to undergo proper treatment for varicose veins and continue to suffer. This is the major reason that severe complications such as deep vein thrombosis (blood clots), venous ulcers arise.

So, if you want to save yourself from such unprecedented troubles of varicose veins, read further to know about the permanent treatment.

What is the permanent treatment of varicose veins?

The best and most effective permanent treatment for varicose veins is laser treatment. Laser treatment is a non-invasive surgical procedure in which the surgeon uses pulses of laser energy to shut off blood flow through the affected varicose veins. Due to the lack of blood flow, the varicose veins collapse and eventually scar away, thereby curing the problem.

Laser treatment is an absolutely painless procedure. Since no incisions or stitches are carried out on the body, there is no risk of infections or complications after the procedure.

Also, laser varicose veins treatment is an outpatient (daycare) procedure which means that you can avoid the long hospital stays and can get rid of varicose veins in one day. The downtime is quite less and you’ll recover completely in less than a week.

Where can I undergo the laser treatment for varicose veins in Delhi?

The quick procedure and speedy recovery of laser varicose veins treatment make it a very convenient option for people residing in metro cities like Delhi. Due to this reason, many surgeons and hospitals are now switching to the modern laser treatment for varicose veins.

If you are currently dealing with the troubles of varicose veins and are looking for a good varicose veins specialist in Delhi, you can get in touch with Pristyn Care. Pristyn Care is associated with some of the best specialists and hospitals in the city. They are among the most reliable healthcare providers in various cities throughout the country.

Take Away

Varicose veins are quite common and you must remember that they are not just a cosmetic issue. If left unattended, these can lead to a variety of unbearable discomforts and may even give rise to some serious complications. Therefore, it is recommended to seek the opinion of a vascular specialist as soon as you start noticing the symptoms. Now that you are aware of the permanent solution for varicose vein and the best place to get it in Delhi, delay no more.