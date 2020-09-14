Neglecting oral health can be the worst you can do to yourself. In case you haven’t realised already, the tooth fairy is not going to reward you for loosing a tooth. The best way out? Keeping your pearly whites shining bright by maintaining good oral hygiene naturally.

When we talk about going natural, there is no better choice than using a bamboo toothbrush. Why? Well, for some simple reasons:

Effectively manages the plastic problem

Plastic. The one word that is hell-bent on destroying our beautiful planet. Finding it unbelievable? Well, the following facts to let you know that we cross our heart and hope to die (not the latter part, really, but still) when we say that the threat posed by plastic usage is 100% real:

50% of plastic is discarded after single use.

Plastic is so ingrained in our daily lives that most people find it extremely difficult to refuse using it.

Out of all items made from plastic, it is the toothbrushes that form a major chunk of non-biodegradable waste across the globe.

Too much information? Yes, even we thought so. Nevertheless, plastic toothbrushes create more problems than solutions. Going green and using organic toothbrush is a great way to effectively manage the plastic problem.

Eco-friendly to the core

If don’t want to be mean and instead choose to keep the planet clean and green, going for a natural toothbrush could be the very first step. No, it might not look as mythical as Thor’s hammer, but is no less powerful if you know the amount of difference it makes in maintaining the beauty of our lovely planet.

Bamboo is a natural plant, and hence all products made from it are biodegradable. Being one of the fastest growing plants (perhaps not as fast as Jack’s beanstalk, but still pretty fast), it is one of the most sustainable choices of materials for producing a wide range of products, including toothbrushes.

If you are an animal lover and worried if we are going to rob those cute little pandas of their food, fret not! We are not heartless. We love this planet and all the creatures that reside on it, especially the pandas (they are just adorable, aren’t they?). There are numerous species of bamboo, and the ones used in production of toothbrushes does not hamper panda diet.

Squeaky-clean mouth sans damage

Plastic toothbrushes might clean your teeth, but most of the time they are too harsh on the gums. The result? Bleeding gums, frequent plaque build-up, bad breath, and damaged roots. Imagine brushing your teeth twice a day only to find your gums getting weaker and your breath smelling like your dinner. Not cool, is it?

Natural toothbrush made of bamboo is gentle on your gums. It not only cleans your mouth effectively, but also massages your gums to enhance their hold over your teeth. As a result, you get a squeaky-clean mouth, sparkling teeth, and the confidence to take on the world!

