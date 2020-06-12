You’re thinking about finally getting your dream home, but should you buy or design your own custom home? These days, this is a common question, which is why we want to do all we can to help. Here are some of the most significant benefits of designing your own custom home!

1. Customization and Personalization

Of course, the first benefit is that you can literally control all the big decisions and build a home that suits your needs perfectly. Whether you want a unique layout, certain appliances, a specific number of bedrooms, or particular flooring, it’s all up to you. This might sound stressful, but it means you get the home of your dreams. Every single room is personalized for your aesthetic and functional needs, and you can even introduce features you won’t see anywhere else.

2. Full Control of Budget

There seems to be a misconception that designing your own home has to be many times more expensive than just buying a home, but this doesn’t have to be the case. As long as you have conversations with home builders before starting, and stick to the plan during building, there’s no reason why you can’t stay within the desired budget. Let’s face it, you control the amount you spend on everything from layout and features to materials.

3. High-Quality Materials

While on the note of materials, this is something else you control. When buying a pre-existing home, there’s a risk of old materials and poor building standards of the past catching up with you. When starting from scratch, you can be confident that your building team uses only the highest quality of materials. Not only is this useful for when you live in the property, but it also adds value for when you eventually come to sell.

4. Energy Efficiency

Elsewhere, the fact that you’re choosing the appliances, the windows, the doors, and every other aspect also means that you’re effectively deciding the energy efficiency of the property. Although it means investing a bit more at the beginning, you can choose materials that will allow you to reduce the amount you pay on energy bills. With a new home, you can even select an improved cooling and heating system. Again, this is a feature that you can enjoy now while also adding value for selling.

5. Pay for What You Want

When buying an existing property, there’s always a risk of paying for rooms or a garden that you never use. Also, there’s a danger of overpaying. When designing your own home, you pay for exactly what you want. Do you want office space to work from home? Do you want an additional room for when you start a family? You get everything you want and need.

6. Trustworthy Warranties

Another benefit of being in the decision-making process for everything in your home is that you walk away with warranties you trust. For appliances, roofing materials, and all other fixtures, you understand all the warranties and have protection should something go wrong.

7. Show Creativity

When building a home, this is your time to shine, your time to show some creativity. When it comes to designing a home, there are no silly ideas because your builder will be able to control your enthusiasm and bring the visions to life. Even if they can’t bring a particular design to the property, they will have the experience and knowhow to provide alternatives that are just as good.

8. Good Life

Finally, there will be no disappointment when you move in. The home is your own, you don’t need to worry about renovations, and you have a property to last you through the next period of your life.