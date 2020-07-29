If you think pastel colors are only for the baby’s room, think again. In the past decade or so, pastels have made a comeback; today, you can use them in every room. Used correctly, pastels can impart sophistication to any setting, including kitchens and bathrooms., Whether you’re looking for a new take on a kids bedroom remodel or want to freshen your decorating scheme, consider adding pastels for a renewed appeal. Here are some ideas for introducing a softer color palette to your home.

In the Living Room

Refresh an all-white living room by adding a soft pink couch or a set of matching purple chairs. Add pastel accents with light fixtures, throw pillows or some artwork. Or, use a mint green or light blue on the walls, then choose neutral colors in couches and rugs to ground the color scheme and keep it from overwhelming. A perfect combination of colors for Santa Monica interior design can be drawn from nature: pastel blues and greens from the sea and soft hues of tan or peach from the sand.

In the Bedroom

Peacefulness is essential in a bedroom, where you need to put worries aside and relax so you can enjoy a full night’s sleep. A soft, light-gray wall lends itself to a range of complementing colors. Try it with a distressed iron bedframe and antique lace bed linen for a cottage style, or choose a pale lilac bedspread for a warm wooden bed that invites your slumber. You can also accent the room with matching or complementing curtains.

In the Kitchen

Mint-green cabinets are a natural choice for the kitchen and go well with lighter granite or marble countertops. If you have an island, paint it in matching mint. Add pops of a brighter color, such as teal, with a fruit bowl or another countertop item. Another great idea in kitchen interior design takes on the elephant in the room, the dining table. Whether you have a glass or wooden table, try pulling up some pastel chairs in a few different hues for an easy makeover.

In the Bathroom

In smaller spaces such as the bathroom, bright colors can be overpowering. A pastel adds warmth and can help make a tiny space seem bigger. Try using a gradient on your walls, going from white near the top to peach at the bottom. A pastel-tiled shower adds a subtle touch of color that you can continue on the backsplash. For a touch of drama, paint a clawfoot tub with a soft shade and add a complementary throw rug. You can also paint the sink cabinet and use a pastel soap dish, cup or another container to the counter.

In Your Home

Pastels are anything but boring. Try mixing them with bright colors or dark for a whole new take on chic interiors. With the retro look in full swing, you can even find pastel refrigerators to add to your kitchen. Getting started is easy: take inspiration from nature, your favorite designers or a personal color scheme and then lighten it several shades to enjoy pastel perfection throughout your home.

