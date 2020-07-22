Who said that treehouses are for the filthy? Treehouses know no class regardless of their luxurious status. Every kid, especially boys, will fancy such houses, and it will be a great way to keep them at home.

The construction of these houses will, however, need careful planning but as long as you do the right thing, your hard work will pay off. Treehouses are wooden sanctuaries and will last for ages.

Below are DIY tips for building a great treehouse.

Choose the Appropriate Tree

This specialized house is not constructed on any other tree. You will have to make some considerations as well as compromises when need be. First of all, the tree must be healthy with no evidence of disease or parasites.

The tree should also be of medium age as old or young trees will put you and your house in danger. The tree should be generally strong with a sturdy trunk and branches. The roots should also be deep and well-established.

Maple, fir, apple, and oak are some of the types of trees that can be used as construction sites. Always take your time to inspect the tree before construction activities begin.

Have the Materials in Place

Immediately after identifying a suitable site, it is now time to look for the necessary materials and begin the construction. In the whole process, wood will be the dominant figure. Look for healthy trees for timber, or you can, as well, purchase timber from a local yard.

Purchasing timber from a workshop doesn’t mean that they will come in the right size. You will, at some point, have to cut them into smaller pieces to match the desired length. Traditionally, people used handsaws, but they are less common these days. In their place, the table saw has become more common, making work easier for you.

While at it, you no longer have to waste most of your energy trimming your timber. Currently, it is a matter of connecting it to power and positioning the timber accordingly. You will, however, need to be keen to avoid injuries.

Look for Tools

The table saw is not the only tool needed when constructing a treehouse. Most of the small pieces of timber will need to be joined, and this will only be possible with a hammer and nails. These same tools will be used to fasten the roofing material.

Apart from the hammer and nails, timber that supports the rest of the house cannot be fastened on the tree using nails. You will have to use a cordless drill to make holes on the trunk before using bolts to fasten them. A tape measure and other carpentry tools will also need to be in proximity for the work to be correctly done.

Install Beam

Installing beams is the first step in the construction work. A pair of beams is lagged to the tree, and the top beam will be the floor of the house.

The holes in the pre-installed beams are drilled as straight as possible before the perimeter beams are installed. Once the beam is appropriately framed, the floor joist can follow suit.

Level the Platform and Install the Knee Braces

The leveling of the platform is done by getting the floor uniform before joining one corner to the next. All four corners have this kind of support that originates from the leveling of the platform and will require some precision.

You will have to install some braces to support the treehouse. Unlike the initial support, these braces are permanent and are fixed on the house and tree. Anything that is joined to the tree will need some screws meaning the driller will be put to task again.

Decking

This is the part of the constriction that shows you are up to something. It is also the most comfortable and most enjoyable part and will not need skills as such. All you need is a carpenter’s pencil and a saw to trim the boards to the desired length.

The installation starts at one end and proceeds to the next. At the same time, there should be a 2-inch space around the tree to allow for movement and give room for growth.

Framing and Walls

Unlike in a typical construction set up, framing in a treehouse is done on the ground. You should, however, have the right measuring tools or else there will be a problem installing the frame. The framing should also take into consideration aspects of the entrance point.

Once the frames are ready, pull them up the tree. Install them appropriately before adding the walls. All these operations will need some assistance, unlike in the beginning, when you would do it all alone. The materials used for all these should be light yet strong enough to overcome winds among other issues.

Roofing

Roofing is different from the walls in that the frame is constructed from up there. The initial stages will involve determining the desired slope of the roof. If this is a problem, look for relevant information over the internet before proceeding.

On the same note, you will need to be accurate in measurements for everything to fall in place. Similar to the frames, there should be enough space between the tree and the roof to avoid contact when the tree swings.



Access Ladder and Rail

Once the roof and doors are complete, your new house will need an access ladder. The ladder should have well-spaced steps but small enough for little legs. With the ladder in place, install the rails which are part of safety precautions so that kids don’t fall off.

Life is all about memories and fantasies, and a treehouse should be part of them. Possessing carpentry skills doesn’t guarantee a quality house if all other parameters are not put into consideration. Choose a good location and involve the rest of the family in the process. Regularly take your time to inspect the structure for defects and rectify them.

Resources – Popular Mechanics, Family Handyman

