Let your baby girl’s fantasies take shape when you tuck her in with her favourite butterflies and unicorns sprawled across her jungle themed bedroom walls. Painting can never achieve this for your walls, but wallpaper can. Whatever theme you pick for the room, the quick fix of a wallpaper addition totally elevates the room and makes it more exciting for your baby girl. If you are facing the challenge of finding the right wallpaper for your little girl’s bedroom then check out these amazing tips:

1) Themes:

Pick a theme for the entire room and choose the wallpaper accordingly. Be it a botanical garden or her favourite cartoon characters– they must stand out against the other elements of the room. You can either pick one theme for all the walls or pick something that dominates one wall out of the four. For example, elegant floral motifs look good even if the whole room is covered in them. On the other hand, a superhero themed wallpaper would be too overwhelming if used on every wall of the bedroom. For a girl’s bedroom, a princesses and castle themed wall looks charming with the rest of the bedroom being decorated in shades of pastel colours on the walls. If you want the room decorated in a less girly style without princesses or flowers, you can opt for something more abstract. Polka dots and stripes are evergreen themes for such situations. A basic textured wall in vibrant colours also makes an interesting backdrop. Alternatively, you can take your girl along on your visit to your wallpaper dealers and let her pick out a pattern in the store.

2) Colours:

When considering the traditional pinks for a girl’s bedroom decor theme, go for an exotic floral wallpaper to enhance the beauty of the room. Your darling girl will be delighted with her walls filled with beautiful flowers in soothing colours making it look like springtime. It would make her room look more fresh and livelier. If you want to break the monotony of pink with something else, add lime greens, peaches and other warm colours for a more striking look. If you wish to completely avoid pink and go for a more neutral look, lilac is the next best thing. Combine textured lilac wallpaper with pure white accents for a more chic and sophisticated look. Many girls love bright sunny colours. Use cherry red as a pop of colour through cushions and chairs against walls covered in a printed yellow or coral wallpaper to bring a bright sunshine vibe into a room.

3) Print and Pattern:

Picking the correct print and pattern can be exhausting. Your wallpaper dealers may have a plethora of kid’s wallpapers in varied colours, but just like with toys, the kids room decor should grow with them. If you want to stick to the basics, a vintage floral motif wallpaper is your best bet. If you want something more exclusive – instead of the typical delicate floral prints, pick a bold and bright print and balance it by using less furniture in the room to avoid the room becoming too overwhelming. One more way to avoid making the room look too over crowded is to pick a minimalistic, spaced out print in an interesting colour. To add playfulness as well as create a learning experience to your princess’s boudoir, you can add animal or water life inspired wallpapers.

4) How much is too much? :

As girls grow older, they start taking interest in their rooms as having their own room becomes much more important to them. They tend to have preferences in terms of colours and love having their favourite birds/animals on their walls. But covering the whole room in cat motifs would eventually become a bit much for them as time passes. Having said that, it can be incorporated in the decor in some way that ends up looking cute but doesn’t hog up the whole room. Your girl’s favourite print can be used to highlight just the wall behind the bed and the rest of the walls can be covered in a textured wallpaper in similar looking colours. You can even wallpaper the ceiling instead of the walls for an experimental look. Ask your wallpaper dealer for prints and textures in colours chosen by your little girl and mix and match them for the desired look.

5) Choice of paper quality:

Once you have the perfect design in mind, it’s best to verify the quality of wallpaper being used. As little girls grow old, their choices change with time and they may no longer fancy that princess wallpaper in their bedroom. But it’s not possible to redecorate the entire room every couple of years. Instead, you can just change the existing wallpaper to provide the room a newer look when she grows out of it. It’s always best to use removable wallpaper that you can easily take down and replace it with something she likes. Also, washable wallpapers are an ideal solution for growing kids who can be messy and end up scribbling on the wallpapered walls.

As parents, you can never be too sure of something being everlasting when it comes to kids as they keep outgrowing everything as they grow older. And that’s absolutely okay! They are meant to evolve and discover new things. Let your baby girl develop her own sense of style and encourage her choices by allowing her to be a part of her room decor. Allow her to explore the options at wallpaper dealers and watch it stimulate her creativity. And when you do this, you can be sure that she will highly appreciate your efforts of decorating her room as per her liking.