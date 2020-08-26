Buying a new house or moving to an existing one will always exciting and gives life’s great joys. But sometimes it is very confusing how should we decorate our new house. How do you make your space look its best while reflecting your sense of style? Do it well and you’ll end up with a comfortable, happy home. While you doing it poorly then you will end up with a hodge-podge of furniture, fabrics and paint colours which creates an unpleasant environment in the house. Here in this guide, we will help you with some of the ideas while decorating your new house. These ideas will help you to organise your house well and also helps to save money and space.

Don’t Start in the Furniture Store

Whenever you are planning to buy furniture for your new home then you should not buy in panic just because you have an empty home. Always take the measurement and then go for furniture. The furniture must according to your interiors like the wall and other items. Sometimes we like some furniture in the store and end up buying it without measuring. It may don’t adjust to the area specified by you. Take a rough idea and then plan where you want to place your sofa, bed, side table, coffee table and many more. Once you decide it then go for the store and buy according to allocated space.

Know Your Measurements

Start in the room you’re looking to furnish, armed with a measuring tape and a notepad. Before you start designing, measure the length and width of each room you intend to decorate, along with the ceiling height and elements that could get in the way – stairs, columns and other obstructions. It’s also a good idea to measure window openings, along with the wall space below, above and to the sides of each one, to get ready for window coverings.

Create a Floorplan

If you are good at design then you should draw a rough layout of all furniture. It will give you an idea about how much moving space left between furniture and also how they will look once fully organised.

If you can afford an interior designer then they have an expertise of tools like AutoCAD. Professional interior designers have a good experience of organising any house. Once you have the outline of the space, start experimenting with the placement of furniture, making sure that the footprint of each piece is scaled to match the size of the drawing.

Decide which theme you like most

This is a very tricky part, and there are no right or wrong answers for this. According to layout and designs, rooms can be traditional or modern, formal or relaxed, and visually warm or cool. All looks good depends upon person to person. Most of us like simple and formal theme while many of us like some glossy and bright theme. You should organise according to your taste.

Utilise modern technologies

Nowadays home are not traditional homes instead it becomes a smart home. A smart home is equipped with many modern appliances and technologies which makes your life easy.

You can utilise security cameras, smart locks as well as alarms inside your home. many of us like music and can install Bluetooth speakers inside the bathroom, living room and kitchen. You should buy a modern home and kitchen appliances which will enhance your kitchen decor. Today refrigerators, washing machines are coming with smart connectivity which can be organised with smartphones. You can also adjust your air conditioner functionality remotely with your smartphone.

Plan your Kitchen in Advance

The most used and important room in our house is the kitchen. It is the heart of your home and is the most used room in our home, whether it is small a large, it is the hub of our home. Nearly everyone begins their day in the kitchen with a cup of coffee or breakfast to get their day underway. Kitchen is where we spend most of the days to prepare delicious foods. You should plan which kitchen appliances you are going to install in your kitchen. Decide its shed and colour and buy according to allocated space. You should only buy those appliances which enhance your kitchen beauty. If you bought a white refrigerator and your dishwasher, chimney, oven and washing machine

Add proper Rugs and Mats

Rugs and mats are always useful in your house. A living room with hardwood floors but no rug looks naked. A rug will also help to protect the floor and carpet. You can install a rug that covers almost the entire floor of the room, leaving a border or just a foot or two at the edges. It will look great and works best in smaller rooms.

You can also break a larger room into multiple seating areas by using rugs to visually hold each group of furniture together.

Control the Light

You should properly control light both natural as well as artificial lights. Most of us are sensitive to sunlight while sleeping, there should be the complete elimination of sunlight. Also, there should be proper lights in kitchen and study.

Lastly, remember that decorating your home should be fun. You should always enjoy all of its steps. Listen to everyone, get new ideas on the internet and also check around other houses to get an idea to enhance the beauty. Every small step adds into your home decor.