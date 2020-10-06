Well, it is now clear that Coronavirus has not only drastically affected the health of the people, but also it has drained the economy. Wearing masks and using sanitizers is not enough to win the battle against COVID-19. One needs to be extremely careful in other aspects as well. The government is declaring constant lockdowns in Dubai to keep people safe during this outgoing pandemic.

Moreover, some of the renowned organizations have allowed their employees to work from home. And, while working from home, you need to keep in mind certain facts to prevent the disease.

First and foremost, it is quite essential to enhance the hygiene level and cleaning standard. For that, you can avail professional assistance from the authorized Cleaning services in Dubai. With their professional expertise, they will help you to make your house dirt, grime, and germ-free.

However, you can even clean your house effectively without taking any professional help. All you need is the requisite cleaning tools, products, and tactics to prevent any kind of contamination of the house.

Moreover, apart from house cleaning, one needs to look out for cloth cleaning as well. Because germs can spread from the clothing materials as well. So now, let’s see how we can stay fit, healthy, and disease-free while staying at home. But, before that, it is important to acknowledge how this hazardous disease mainly spreads.



How Does COVID-19 Spread while Staying at Home?

Before we come to the cleaning part, it will be helpful for you to get a detailed idea about how Novel CoronavIrus is actually affecting the people. Not stepping outside your house isn’t a good enough solution to overcome this deadly virus.



You might be in home-quarantine for months and still one day, you wake up and find that you are feeling sick and having almost all the symptoms of COVID-19. How can this happen? Well, even though you are staying at home for the past few months, you can still get affected by this virus. And, the main reason behind this is an accumulation of dust, debris and grimes, and lack of cleaning and disinfection.



Whenever you are buying or touching something, you might unknowingly invite the disease even after maintaining the required distance from everyone around you. Moreover, there is always a high chance that the virus can be carried through one’s hand, and also from the things that he/she has touched.



For example, imagine a scenario where you are buying vegetables from an online store to avoid the contact of the person. But, if the delivery person has COVID-19 symptoms after he delivers the vegetables in front of the door and you touch the bag that he had carried, you can as well get affected by that.



So, it is highly recommended cleaning every corner with disinfectants or effective cleaning products for a while to prevent this disease. Also, it is important to clean the most touched and inaccessible areas of your house. You never know when you are going to be exposed to this virus. So, protect yourself and your family members by maintaining easy cleaning hacks.



Simple Cleaning Hacks to Make the House Disease-Free

Yes! To stay fit and healthy even in this crisis period, it is important to maintain your health and hygiene. Eat healthy and nutritious foods daily to make your immune system naturally strong. Wash your hands frequently for at least 20-30 seconds before touching your face or while preparing the foods. Additionally, it is important to clean the food items or clothes with luke-warm water.



These are the basic things that one needs to follow to maintain hygiene. Apart from that, there is one thing that every homeowner must follow to safeguard your house from COVID-19, which is the basic cleaning procedures and techniques.



Because we do not know when this pandemic is going to end. So, it will be better if you learn all of it to keep yourself safe. So, here are a few essential cleaning tips that will be helpful for you in the long run.



Declutter the House

You must be wondering where to start the cleaning process. Well, let it be very clear that every homeowner needs to first declutter the unnecessary items. Organize the necessary items and keep that in the proper place. This will not only enhance the value of your house but also help you to lead a stress-free life. Now, when you are done with decluttering, it’s time for cleaning.



Clean and Disinfect the Most-Touched Areas

Do you know how you can effectively lower the risk of infection? Yes! With the help of proper cleaning and disinfecting. And, when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting, first and foremost, you need to watch out for the high-touch surfaces.



What are the high-touch surfaces of your house? Door handles, kitchen, tables, chairs, and bathroom surfaces. Along with that taps, TV remotes, toilets, and doorknobs. Alongside, don’t forget to disinfect the home appliances and most used gadgets like smartphones, tablets computers, laptops, and game controllers.

What Should One Use to Clean and Disinfect these Areas?

Most of the cleaning services in Dubai are now using advanced and verified cleaning materials to prevent the spread of disease. You can easily contact them to know more about house cleaning products.

But, if you are planning to carry out the entire thing on your own, here is the list of home-based products that you should definitely opt for. These products are highly effective when it comes to disinfection and cleaning.



To deep clean the grimy surfaces, it is important to implement a mixture of soap or detergent and water.

Use bleach and disinfectant products that consist of at least 70 per cent of alcohol.

In the inaccessible areas, where the disinfectant sprays and wipes cannot reach, use the bleach solution.

You can continue the deep cleaning process using a floor mop and a mixture of detergent and water in those areas.

What is the Right Way to Disinfect the House Surfaces?

To keep aside the disease, it is important to acknowledge the right way to disinfect the surfaces. Don’t just wipe off the cleaning solution after just applying it on the accessible and inaccessible surfaces. You need to keep it for a while to eliminate the germs and other pathogens.

So, when you are using any of those products, make sure you have gone through the label of the product. Don’t use the disinfectant products in the damage probe objects like mobile phones and other electronic devices.



House Surfaces that needs to be Cleaned

There are no such specific areas that need to be mainly cleaned during this pandemic. You need to clean every part of it rigorously to eradicate the germ, dirt, grease, oil, grimes, and other debris. However, every homeowner should focus on these key areas of their house:



Kitchen Walls

Bathroom Floor

Tabletops

Kitchen Cabinets

Cupboards

Shelves

Power outlets

Switchboards

Faucet Handles

Wash Basins

Sofas

Dining Rooms

Bedrooms

Now, it’s time to check what are the other things apart from the house surfaces that need to be cleaned to prevent COVID-19.



Clean the Clothes thoroughly

It is not always possible to stay at home, sometimes, we need to get outside to buy necessary things like medicines. So, whenever you step outside the house, make sure you have immediately cleaned the clothes or other things that you have carried all the way. Though it is yet not clear for how long this virus sustains on the fabrics, it is highly suggested cleaning it properly.



Use disinfectant products and avoid using chemicals to damage the delicate fabrics of the clothes. Keep the clothes and other items in the mixture of water and detergent for a while and then clean it. This will help you to put an end to the spread of Novel CoronaVirus. There are even numerous cleaning services in Dubai, which can effectively clean your clothes with ease.



Steps to Follow While Cleaning the Laundry Items

It is crucial to clean the bedsheets, towels, curtains, bed, and pillow covers once in a week. You can even do that twice a week, to lower the risk of getting affected by Coronavirus. And, there is a certain way to clean these laundry items efficiently.



Here are the steps that you must follow:

It is suggested not to shake the laundry items in the air. This disease is air-borne and can affect you drastically.

Directly, put the laundry items in the warm water and detergent. Also, when you are drying these items make sure you have disinfected the ironing machine.

Wash your hands immediately when you are done with drying up the clothes.

Now lastly, it’s time for cleaning and disinfecting the laundry bags.

And, if you ever feel, you can’t carry out the entire cleaning process, don’t hesitate to book cleaning services in Dubai.

What Else Needs to be Done?

By now, you have acknowledged the necessary steps that need to be taken to safeguard your house from this deadly disease. Now, you need to do one simple thing. That is, whenever you’re going outside, consider removing your shoes at the door. Because, when you are getting into crowded places, unknowingly, you might carry the disease.

So, wash the shoes properly with disinfectant products. You can also book cleaning services in Dubai & Maid services in Dubai to disinfect your house. That is the easiest way to clean your house in this busy life schedule. And, don’t forget to clean the mask and gloves regularly. So, Stay Healthy, Stay Home!