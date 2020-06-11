An outdated, ageing kitchen is an eyesore but can be modernised with a few thoughtful and ingenious tweaks and additions without going overboard with your expenses.

Once, you designed a perfect kitchen. But a few years down the line, your needs outgrew, lifestyle evolved, and the taste changed. What was once flawless and the in-vogue kitchen is now outdated. You are hard-pressed to transform it in line with current needs and design trends. After all, the kitchen is more than just a food preparation area. It’s where you spend the bulk of your time, creating food and memories, and celebrating the bliss of being a family.

Here’re a few strategies to render your kitchen a modern appeal without paying over the odds.

1. Paint it:

Add a fresh coat of paint to walls and cabinets to transform a dreary kitchen into an inviting space. It’s a convenient and economical way to achieve a modern kitchen design, especially if it’s dotted with dated wood cabinetry. Prefer bright glossy colours or keep it all-white. Why? Well, bright colours reflect light well enough to hide any wear and tear on cabinet doors.

Plus, these colours are soothing to the eye, in-trend and makes the kitchen look more spacious. Alternatively, use contrasting colours, say, white and black or maroon and black, for stunning results, in line with modern design motifs. If you are treating it as a DIY project, wear proper protective gear as a safety measure. Don’t forget to ventilate the space before getting started.

2. Replace hardware:

Think knobs, handles and accessories, your kitchen hardware has served you faithfully for years. It’s outdated and overused now and needs replacement. A hardware update will take decades off your ageing kitchen. It’s a classic case of in with the new, out with the old.

Just swap those unsightly, traditional handles with sleek, contemporary ones, and enjoy a modern kitchen based on minimalistic design principles. But if resource crunch prevents you from purchasing new hardware, consider spray-painting the existing one for a fresh look.

3. Revisit cabinets:

Cabinets are the mainstay of any German or Italian kitchens in London, rendering it aesthetics and function. Worn out on cabinets reflect poorly not only on your kitchen but on you too. As cabinets are expensive to upgrade, focus on cabinet doors, the most visible part of the storage system. Replace them or add a fresh coat of paint, it’s up to you, depending on your budget.

Just refinishing and sanding the ageing cabinet doors elevates the aesthetics of the entire space. Opt for matt finish if little to no sheen is prioritised, while a gloss finish works well for a glam look. Whatever option you choose, ensure the finish is in sync with the décor for the sake of continuity.

4. Replace appliances:

If your budget allows, replacing outdated appliances can help create a modern kitchen design. However, it’s not a splurge but need of the hour. Your devices might be working well but can be spoiling the kitchen’s aesthetics, making it look outdated. Count on stainless steel appliances as they are practical, versatile and compatible with any décor, traditional, classic or modern.

Going for cheap appliances is a false economy, as you’ll be bleeding money on frequent repairs and replacement. Contrarily, quality appliances may cost a bit more but help you skip the horrors. You are better off finding buyback offers to bring down your budget considerably.

5. Change backsplash:

A kitchen upgrade is incomplete without a backsplash. The tasteful, cleverly installed backsplash hedges wall against water damage that can escalate to some severe mildew and structural issues. Increasing the kitchen’s eye appeal is also a vital backsplash function across Italian kitchens in London. Instead, they are the most visible component of any kitchen.

Just swap the existing backsplash with a new one to add personality to your kitchen. Your options are vast, from stainless steel, porcelain tiles to glass, in all shapes and sizes.

6. Change lighting:

Chandeliers and pendants are a welcome addition to any kitchen. Install them today, if you haven’t already to brighten up your cooking space and make it look contemporary.