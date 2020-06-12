Getting ready every morning must be a calming experience. To achieve that, you need to pick the right materials for creating a perfect bathroom. The right bathroom design is not only appealing but also contains elements to offer an amazing shower.

Before you start looking for countertop materials and shopping for a vanity, you must identify your priorities and goals for your bathroom renovation. It is essential to have a clear vision of how your bathroom layout and designs must align to create a spa sanctuary at your home.

It is the time when you must get into the details of your bathroom remodelling project. You must select all the materials, fixtures and finishes before the renovation project begins. You may even take the help of a reputed bathroom worktops supplier to have a realistic idea of the material cost and your budget.

Choosing the right material for your dream bathroom

Well, selecting the perfect material for your bathroom is entirely your decision. But we are here to give a quick breakdown of some accessible bathroom materials that you may consider for your renovation project.

1. Marble:

The evergreen marble bathroom design has been around for centuries. A luxurious marble bathroom is not only attractive but also increases the resale value of your property. If you choose a marble countertop, it will give a sleek and vibrant look to the vanity.

However, it would help if you were careful with its maintenance. It is because marble can stain easily due to its porous surface. If not as vanity (as that’s the place where the countertop is more prone to getting stains by coming in contact with different bathroom products), you may consider installing marble as shower surrounds, wall cladding, etc.

2. Quartzite:

It is a solid surface, which is durable and low-maintenance. Despite being a natural stone, this material is highly resistant to staining, scratches and humidity and can easily handle high heat (from curling irons). The reason for its superior performance is that it is made by combining sandstone and quartz crystals tightly under the high heat and pressure conditions of the natural metamorphism process.

Beside impeccable durability, quartzite is also simple to clean. All you need is soap and warm water to get it back in its fantastic state. However, make sure that you clean the spills quickly as they drop to prevent staining.

3. Compact Surfaces

If you are not ready to deal with the problems of natural stones, it’s best to invest in man-made compact surfaces like Dekton or Neolith. Both Dekton worktops and Neolith countertops are sintered small surfaces. These are made by combining porcelain, glass, quartz and raw materials under industrial conditions within high temperature and pressure conditions. The result is super or ultra-compact surfaces, Dekton and Neolith.

These materials are virtually indestructible because they are scorch-proof, scratch-proof and stain-proof. Furthermore, these materials can withstand humidity without any impact on its surface and thus, are ideal for bathrooms.

4. Compac Quartz

Compac quartz is another excellent option to spruce up a bathroom interior. This engineered stone has the appearance of a natural quartz stone but offers superior performance due to its non-porous surface. It is highly resistant to stains, scratches, impact and heat.

Compac quartz bathroom worktops are available in an extensive range of colours, patterns and designs. They also have minimal water absorption and are easy to clean and hence, considered an ideal material not only for bathroom countertops but also for washbasins, flooring, walls, etc.

5. Caesarstone Surfaces

Caesarstone bathroom worktops are designed to bring a light, airy and calming appeal to the interior. The best part is that this engineered material is available in different marble-effect designs. Hence, you can easily install it to give your bathroom a luxe touch of natural marble.

However, due to Caesarstone worktops’ non-porous and sturdy surface, you won’t have to worry about staining, scratches, heat and impact. Apart from being beautiful, Quartz is easy to clean. For every day/routine cleaning, wipe with a damp cloth and warm soapy water.

Besides, its non-porous surface prevents bacteria build-up due to mildew or mould development. All these qualities make it an ideal material for bathroom worktops, walls and flooring.

6. Silestone Quartz

Another fantastic worktop to consider for bathroom installation is Silestone quartz. It is a man-made non-porous quartz worktop with a low water absorption level. This quality makes it highly resistant to staining and scratches while maintaining hygiene just like the Caesarstone and Compac quartz surfaces.

The surfaces of Silestone bathroom worktops are known to be made from some of the hardest minerals available. So, these products are long-lasting. The manufacturer of this product offers 25 years of transferable warranty on this surface, ensuring its superior performance for several years.

Like Caesarstone, Silestone also mimics granite and marble patterns to enable homeowners to get the natural touch into their bathroom spaces without dealing with the flaws of natural stones.

So, these were some of the accessible bathroom countertop materials available in the UK market. You may consider any of these materials according to your requirement, budget, preference and lifestyle.