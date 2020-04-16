Are you renovating the bedroom and don’t know which head to choose? Well you’re in luck! At Nit Online we are experts in rest and decoration and in today’s article we talk about the types of headboards that exist and the materials used to manufacture them. In addition, we advise you on how to choose the head that best suits your needs and the advantages that this piece brings to the decoration of your bedroom.

As you can see, the headboards are a key piece in the bedroom furniture and therefore, the choice we make of the headboard will be decisive in the decoration of the rest of the room. If we choose well, we will be able to create a space with personality and style.

There has always been a need to protect and make our resting space more comfortable – headboards were already part of Egyptian culture!

Throughout history, different models have been designed and new head materials have been used, but nevertheless they all had the same functions: protecting the head, keeping the pillow at the head of the bed and adding aesthetics to the bedroom.

From the wrought iron designs, to the wooden ones and going through the upholstery, the headboards are a very decorative element in our bedroom that is also located in the most outstanding point: the bed. The headrest can be attached to the wall, supported on the floor or part of the bed frame. Check out the best bed frames online.

Headboard models according to material

These are the materials of the most used and known headboards on the market:

Wood heads

The wooden headboards have the particularity of making the bedroom more welcoming because it is a warm and natural material. You can find infinite designs and types of wood: mahogany, wicker, walnut, traditional, rustic, minimalist designs…

With wood you will always be right! The advantages of wooden heads are that they hardly go out of style, they are elegant and the best alternative for a rustic-style room or for those in which we seek to create a more traditional look. Plus, they can be easily redesigned if you tire of their looks.

Upholstered headboards

There is a wide variety of upholstered headboards: plain, patterned, embossed, etc. However, of all possible finishes, these are the most common:

Plain upholstery: if we choose this style, it must be borne in mind that the head will not have any decorative element and therefore we will have to opt for a colorful fabric with which to combine the different textures of the rest of the room.

Upholstered with studs: it is the most traditional type of headboard. Ideal for rustic rooms. What differentiates it from the previous one is that it contains a row of tacks around it.

Quilted: Quilted headboards are classic, but always seem to be in style. It consists of a padded head that has different buttons distributed geometrically throughout its surface. They are highly decorative and become the centerpiece of the room decor.

Wood framing:

Wood framing makes the headboard a classic, elegant and sophisticated element. With the right combination it becomes an ideal vintage item.

What materials are used for an upholstered headboard?

Wood:

used to make the structure or base of the upholstered head. We can also find it by framing the head in some models as we pointed out previously.

Polyester foam rubber: usually the upholstered heads are filled with foam rubber or similar materials in order to provide a spongy base for our back.

Fabrics, leather or imitation leather: they are used to cover the head and therefore form the visible part. Nowadays, although the fabric is usually anti-stain, when it comes to cleaning, the leather or imitation leather is always more comfortable.

Tacks, buttons:

they constitute the final finish. They give it that touch that will provide the ideal style and finish to become the center of attention in your bedroom.

Wrought iron headboards

The forging heads are perhaps the most traditional, however, nowadays they have been renewed to offer elegant and modern designs, without neglecting their durability and resistance.

They are made from a wide variety of colors and different finishes, allowing us to integrate them into almost all decoration styles. They can also be made of iron or metal simulating forging to lower the price.

What should be taken into account when choosing a headboard?

The first of all is to be clear about the type of decoration we want to give to our room , so, taking into account the style, it will be much easier to choose. If you want to know what designs are worn this season, you can take a look at this article.

The second point is size. To find the ideal size we must take into account the functionality factor. If what we want is that our headboard is simply decorative, it does not need to be very large, but if we are going to use it as a support to read or watch television, it must cover our back and contain some type of padding that makes us feel comfortable.

The third point is the quality of the fabric if it is upholstered. It is important that it is made with a breathable material or that it offers us good ventilation.

Finally, it should not be forgotten that the main function of the headboard is to prevent the head from rubbing against the wall and to prevent cushions and pillows from getting between the wall and the bed.

What headboard size to choose?

Size is a very important point to keep in mind when choosing a headboard.

Head models according to size

These three are the main types of heads that we can find in the market according to their size:

Straight headboards

They are ideal for small bedrooms because they give a greater feeling of spaciousness. They are lower than the rest of the heads and protrude from the sides of the bed, occupying almost the entire width of the wall. Its design is usually less striking and more sober than the other heads.

High heads

They take up a large amount of wall space vertically, toward the ceiling, and are considerably narrower than continuous headboards. They usually take up little more than the width of the bed. They are usually more striking than corridors and thanks to their size they allow a great decorative game incorporating original frames or designs.

Standard size headboards

I mean they are the same width as a high headboard more or less that of the bed, but their height is less (more or less 1m high). We could say that it is an intermediate model between the previous ones: in general, it is more striking than the traveled head, but less than the high head, so they capture attention in the bedroom, but without going overboard.

What we recommend when the room is small, is that the headboard is not very large since this way we will have more space for other things. Ideally, go for a standard-size headboard.

What headboard color is right for my room?

The color of the headboard will vary depending on the decoration of our bedroom. For example, if we opt for a futuristic style, the best are bright and fluorescent tones. If what we want is to give depth to our space, we will choose a dark headboard and if we prefer that our room be more spacious we will opt for light colors.

Remember that if you are considering furnishing or redecorating your room, the headrest is an essential element to achieve a cozy, striking and original stay. Choose the model and the headboard material that best suits your needs.