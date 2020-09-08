Regardless of whether sailor, stevedore, Docker, or a shipyard worker, you have specific legal rights. You may correspond benefits in case of injury or illness while employed in maritime labor. These rights and benefits correspond to you under maritime law, a complex set of federal statutes and regulations.

These laws dictate the compensation to which you and your family may be entitled. Depending on the laws applicable to each case, you may receive money to cover your medical expenses, lost earnings, current expenses, your mortgage, your utilities, and your food and transportation expenses.

We have the experience to represent you in your maritime injury claim. We represent clients throughout the United States who have suffered injuries and need legal advice from an experienced, highly qualified offshore accident lawyer.

Our offshore accident attorneys understand the complexities and legal aspects of maritime law and have a successful record of verdicts and settlements. Our goal is to ensure that you receive all the compensation you deserve and the best medical treatment as quickly as possible.

OFFSHORE INJURIES

An offshore injury can be described as an injury suffered by a maritime worker while performing work at offshore. These injuries can occur due to an accident or a worker becoming ill after prolonged exposure to benzene or other toxins.

An offshore injury can range from a relatively minor injury to a debilitating or life-threatening one. Due to the excessive medical costs and financial losses that these types of injuries can cause, it is important to determine what financial compensation an injured sailor is entitled to after being injured.

Sailors have certain legal remedies that they can turn to after a serious accident, injury, or illness. It may be covered by the Jones Act, the Longshore Act, or various other areas of maritime law. At our offshore injury law firm, our primary mission is to protect seafarers’ rights to help them pursue and obtain just compensation to which they are entitled by law.

PROTECTING YOUR RIGHTS WITH MARITIME LAWSUITS

If you are a maritime worker who has suffered an injury on the high seas while working as part of the crew of a tanker, a tugboat, a barge, a trawler, a drilling rig, a semi-submersible drilling rig, a mobile offshore drilling rig or another marine vessel. you have rights under the Jones Act and other maritime laws. You must contact an offshore accident attorney for assistance. While you have rights under these laws, it can be difficult to obtain fair treatment and full compensation without an attorney to guide and protect you.

