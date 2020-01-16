Creating a law firm website marketing plan for 2020?

Law

The digital platform is subject to regular changes making it compulsory for your law firm to regularly review and update your website for better client reach. You work so hard to optimize your website and make it rank higher on Google, but with the beginning of the New Year, it is necessary for you to take care of your website marketing strategies. Create a law firm website marketing plan and take your website to new heights.

Law firm marketing strategy for 2020

Based on the analysis of website performances in the previous year, you can create a law firm website marketing plan of your own, for your law firm website. The previous observations help in avoiding the mistakes you have been making and adopting the new ideas that you were unaware of. Let us have a look at the strategies for your marketing plan.

Branding your law firm:

The first step of good marketing is creating a brand for your law firm. Branding doesn’t only include logos, letterheads, t-shirts, etc., it is more than that. Branding means creating an image of the company that should come to mind after seeing its name. Use your USPs to create your brand.

Performance and speed of page:

Always check how your website is performing at short intervals and make changes as required to improve it. Also, it is necessary to have a faster loading time for all your website pages. Check the speed and performance of your website through the tools provided by Google online.

Website security:

The security of the web pages is a major issue these days. There are various breaches and hacks that disturb and affect your website. Use HTTPS, the most common security feature, to make your website more safe and reliable. It is even suggested by Google as it helps in keeping the website’s information safe.

Use of plugins:

Plugins are added to the website to add additional and better features to the pages. They are easily available and easy to use by any website owner. Though make it sure to not use too many plugins, as it may affect the speed of your website. Use some basic and important plugins to make your website’s user experience better.

Show your achievements:

In order to win the trust of your clients and visitors to the website, it is important to show your works, achievements, etc. on your law firm website. Some of the facts that you can show to increase your reliability are your awards, reviews and the results achieved by you for your clients.

Be clear about your services:

Law firms and lawyers are not so actively looked upon by people as they don’t have much knowledge about them. So you are required to give every important detail about your firm on your website. Mention your practice areas, location and contact details.

Social media presence:

Social media is one of the best marketing platforms these days. Be present on all required social media sites, stay active and update there. Also, mention your social media links on your website and vice versa so that visitors can check your pages. Show your clients that you are familiar with modern technology and that they can reach you anywhere they want.

SEO marketing campaigns:

Using law firm SEO services campaigns for marketing is a must thing to do. SEO helps in ranking your website higher on search engines and thus increase your reach to potential clients. The top SEO factors to keep in mind are:

Keyword research

Interesting page titles

Easy navigation

Reduced bounce rate

Content about practice areas

Use schema

Make your website mobile-friendly

Use videos

Build organic backlinks:

You can use backlinks from other websites for marketing purposes while making marketing reviews for law firms. This organic backlinking on your website helps in building authority. Review the backlinks in short intervals to make sure that they are not broken and are working properly, as bad backlinks can increase your website bounce rate.

Use service or marketing agency:

It is good to go for the services of an internet marketing agency for attorneys in case you are unable to focus on marketing or if you are confused about what is best. Hire a marketing agency after making a review of their previous work and experience. They will help you with making strategies, running campaigns, making changes if and when required on your website.

Reviewing other law firm websites regularly, checking their performance and then comparing the results to the results of your website performance help in understanding the gaps properly. You can use various tools such as Google Analytics to monitor the performance and find out the shortcomings. Make changes as per your law firm website performance report and improve the traffic and reach for potential clients. Be actively involved in digital media marketing and always make strategies for your course of action.