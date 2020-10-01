No Person Needs to be Stuck with a Lemon



The Consumer who purchases a new or like-new used car, and it turns out to be a car that everything goes wrong with as soon as they bring the car home may have bought a lemon car.

Something such as this never hits the evening news because virtually no one cares except for the person stuck with the lemon. They have a lemon car and probably a new loan to go along with this lemon car.

No one needs to become disheartened because they think they do have steps they can take to get their money back or to get another car equivalent to the one they recently bought

There are Ways Out of the Lemon Trap

Every state across the United States have lemon laws in place to protect consumers. The laws in each state may differ somewhat, so consumers who bought a lemon need to know what their state laws say.

Some states like California have complicated lemon laws. This law in California is also known as the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, protecting the consumer. However, the Lemon Law can be, for most consumers, challenging to understand. For this reason, when a consumer buys a lemon, they need the expertise of a Lemon Law Attorney.

They must pick the right attorney to represent them. For instance, the consumer would not hire an estate attorney or a real estate attorney to handle a lemon law case. They need to contact a skilled Lemon Law Attorney. All consumers have a legal right to have the vehicle repurchases.

The Lemon Law Does Not Cover all Vehicles and Vehicle Defects in California

The Lemon Law works if the consumer bought a newer car, and the dealership cannot fix the mechanical problem.The Lemon Law Attorney must pick through all of the law’s details and find each case’s specific qualifications. Because of these qualifications and specifics, consumers should not try to navigate their case without the expertise of a qualified Lemon Law Attorney.

Lemon Law Claims in California

Consumers who found out they bought a lemon vehicle need compensation and can get the right settlement when handled by an attorney with this specific expertise. With the right attorney by their side, the consumer can stand up to any significant manufacturer and win their case.

A Lemon Law case is the right of all California consumers. This law can help the consumer get a refund on their expensive purchase or a replacement. It is the consumer’s right to get a refund of nearly all money put as a down payment, monthly payments made, and any other money spent on the vehicle.



What Makes a Vehicle a Lemon?

The first step is to arrange a free consultation with a Lemon Law Attorney.

The consumer has made several trips to the dealership for recurring mechanical problems, but the certified, trained, and skilled mechanics do not know what to do. The vehicle is still under warranty. What does the consumer do next?

The way that California’s Lemon Law reads is that when defects of a vehicle impair the use of the vehicle, then the consumer must be sure to return to the dealership a reasonable amount of attempts to repair the vehicle. If the manufacturer cannot repair the vehicle, then that manufacturer must offer a Lemon Law Buyback, which includes a full refund of the purchase price or a replacement of the vehicle with another identical vehicle.

The consumer undoubtedly did get some use out of their newly purchased car, so a certain amount of depreciation is figured into and subtracted from the vehicle’s value. It is the expertise of the Lemon Law Attorney to calculate and figure out the replacement cost.

When a consumer buys an excellent, new, sleek, shiny vehicle, they are proud and happy they could make this expensive purchase and one that will give them a good many years of service. However, as soon as they get it home, they start to have some issues. They soon find out they bought a lemon.



One mechanical issue can crop up repeatedly, check engine lights start to flash, strange or eerie sounds start to emit from under the hood randomly, and the mechanics cannot fix it because they cannot find the problem. The mechanics agree that the vehicle has a severe problem and the manufacturer must figure out the problem.

Vehicles Covered Under the Lemon Law?

Now What?

The Lemon Law does not cover vehicles warrantied for 18 months or 18,000 miles.

Have the manufacturer’s active warranty in hand

Gross weight under 10,000 pounds

Motor homes, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles covered.

Purchased or leased in California

The consumer has at least one, but no more than five registered vehicles in California.

Unable to repair after reasonable repair attempts by the dealership, and one attempt is not enough. Trips to the dealership without a repair constitute a repair trip.

Responsibility of the Consumer