While you spend yourself putting in a lot of effort to work and invest over eight to nine long hours each day, and you hope to get paid for overtime, but your boss does not acknowledge your additional working hours and services offered by you. In such a scenario, you need to hire a suitable unpaid overtime lawyer to get free legal advice during their initial consultations regarding your wage issues. Because we are facing an uncertain future, economic inequality is now greater than ever. Brad Nakase, who is one of the best lawyers to deal with cases related to employment in California, emphasizes the protection of legal labor rights and the significant role government can play in this regard. A relief bill would be one step towards making it easier for people who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially people who have recently lost their jobs in these uncertain times need the utmost protection of the law and need help in order to survive.



To stand against unfair workplace errors, you need to contact an unpaid wage lawyer immediately. Even if an employee does not invest 51% of their time in the managerial or administrative work, they are misclassified by their employers as exempt to avoid paying them overtime. It does not only snatch away their legitimate rights but also allows the employer to get discriminatory authority over their employees. Even though you are unaware of the miscalculated wages and commissions, your unpaid labor attorney will ensure that they handle everything regarding your payments efficiently.



Since the commissions and benefits are often miscalculated in the wages, therefore your hired lawyer will make it easy for you to access your back pay as well as the increased future earnings through making apt calculations of your pay. These lawyers strive to provide the pay and financial back up to their clients to which they are entitled by representing the case of every non-exempt employee in the court strongly. Not only that, but you will also be offered free consultations to discuss every minor and major detail about your case in a friendly manner.



The dodgy business practices that the lawyers prevent you from

Brad Nakase, a well-known unpaid wage lawyer, looks forward to helping people stand against the dubious conventional business traits through his over fifteen years of experience in the field. Here are the suspicious business practices from which you should be cautious of:

Misclassifying their employees as exempt

Overtime violations

Miscalculating the wages for sales

Incorrect breaks

Making you work continuously without giving meal breaks and rest periods

Failing to provide commissions

Misclassifying the employees as contractors

The unpaid wage lawyer ensures that the individual does not have to endure the inhumane uninterrupted work hours. Therefore, if your employer asks you to contribute more than eight hours a day to work each day, then you must get paid overtime as well. However, if it does not happen, you are expected to file a case against this law violation with the help of your unpaid wage attorney instantly.

If you have been a victim of any of these illegal activities practiced on you, this is the right time for you to contact an admirable unpaid labor attorney having a strong grip in this field. You will not only be given free legal advice but will also be introduced to various ways to get your rightful compensation to which you are entitled.

