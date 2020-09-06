Can’t find anything new to wear? Do you need some inspiration for dressing up? It’s never too late to incorporate this year’s streetwear fashion into your wardrobe.

Thanks to famous brands and fashion designers giving us a glimpse of what’s trendy when it comes to women’s streetwear this year, you can get a tip or two on what is hot and trending.

Here are some of the fashion must-haves every fashionista needs to chic and “in” this 2020.

Bright Trench Coats

Forget about your old boring trench coat. Be bold and beautiful by donning a bright one that won’t only keep you warm and cozy, but fashionably cool this 2020. Whether you want one that is oversized or not, in plain or different patterns, you can make a fashion statement without sacrificing comfort.

Biker Shorts

Runway models flashed a couple of biker shorts while on the catwalk earlier this year. It seems that one of Kim Kardashian West’s go-to style caught the eye of fashion designers thanks to its simple yet extremely comfortable style.

Sensible Shorts

Not a fan of biker shorts? Forget about short and tight-fitting shorts. Fashion icons are wearing looser, tailored and comfier short that gives your everyday wardrobe a more boyish approach. Mix things up a little and incorporate this alternative summer must-have.

Pant Suits

You can now choose a different power suit every day thanks to the many suits available for women. Whether you’re heading for work, going on a cocktail party, or will attend a wedding, you can shop for a stylish suit perfect for any occasion.

Shoulder Pads

Many may have ditched tons of fashion trends in the past, but shoulder pads are making an epic comeback this year. You may not love this trend in the past, but it seems no can stop fashion designers from flashing their shoulder-padded designs this year.

Fun Footwear

Go all fun and funky with your footwear this season. This year’s footwear must-have are fun looking yet practical shoes you can wear for hours. You can show off your lovely printed custom face socks together with your favorite slides or slippers. Pair up your Dr. Martens boots and Teva Sandals with just about anything, and you can go strolling the streets from midnight to dawn.

Knits/Crochets

Do you secretly love anything knitted/crocheted? Lucky you! Everything knitted – from tops to dresses, and the slightest embroidery details are gaining attention. Focus on the craftsmanship, and you’re sure to find knitwear that would want to make you cuddle up in no time.

Black

Black is back, so there’s no need to worry about having to stand out in the crowd full colors and patterns and prints. Go for an all-black – head to toe ensemble and let your inner goth out in the sun.

Woven Accessories

Think wicker accessories are only cool for the summer? Think again! Street style this year adopted woven accessories. This means you can go ahead and rock your straw bags, woven mule, belt bag, and shoes out in the open no matter the season this 2020.

You may not like all the fashion must-haves this year, but you can surely get some idea as to what is hot and what is not this year. Which item on the list do you already have in your closet?

