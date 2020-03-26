No relationship is easy, mind who said that such a person is living a light love. There are no light loves nowadays, but this is only because people are forgetting how to maintain a relationship, they give up right away in the first fight, in the first cry and “God forbid” they don’t even want to look at that idiot’s face anymore. made her cry. The problem is that many tears could be wiped out if people remembered these little rules.

1 – Cling to pride

This is the recipe for making any kind of discussion worse. You could even come to an agreement, but if it’s not the way you want it, nothing is done. I even understand that your opinion has to be formed and you should not give your arm to root for something wrong, but when the discussion is silly (because we agree, now and then we have certain mouths nothing to do) something should not get worse it could be easy. For example: You are in doubt when choosing where to travel, he wants Belo Horizonte and you want Rio de Janeiro. This needs to be seen calmly and you need to research to see which city would win in a car trip, which one would spend less, anyway, the good thing is to see the side of the other as well and not just yours.

2 – Leave your friends

Another issue that shouldn’t exist here, but that happens in many relationships is the couple’s lack of individuality. Girl, calm down, you were born alone and you cannot abdicate your individuality out of jealousy or anything else. Doesn’t he like his friends? Or friends? But you didn’t have any friends in your “circle” when you were single, so why would you stay now? Hey, it doesn’t make sense. What’s this crazy jealousy for? Let’s take it easy. Do not abandon your friends, because they will be there when nothing goes right.

3 – Always be the wrong one in the story

Discussion goes and discussion comes and you always end up feeling bad in the end. “Look, is he right? Maybe I really shouldn’t have said that ”. This is different from pride, it is one thing for you not to accept contrary opinions, it is another thing for you to have no opinion. Okay, you may even have it, but it will always (in some very mysterious way) be the wrong one. Gosh, but you were sure you were right and ready to say everything you are entitled to. Why did you feel bad at the end of that? I’ll tell you why, this is called manipulation and it’s nice to pay attention to these details. Be strong in your opinion and don’t get carried away if you know you’re right.

4 – Change the person you love

I’ve seen many cases like this, you say you love the person the way he is, but he could change that hair, or stop wearing so many shorts, or buy a hat … And little by little he will change just to please you (or you change it just to please her). No one changes, not even in parts, if you love a person you have to love with the whole package, with his tantrums, quirks, oddities, defects, with everything he is entitled to. What you need to do is see beauty in it, if you don’t see beauty in that strange thing that she always does, there is no beauty in your relationship, there is no love. And if there is no love, why continue? The person should only change if he wants to. And if this defect is big, the kind that can hurt her, that’s another story. You will need to have a long chat and be patient, but I’m sure you have plenty of it, right? I can give you guarantee that if you talk to her, she will understand. We always understand when the warning is given with love.

5 – Be lazy to innovate in the relationship

Please, PLEASE, don’t settle in the relationship, like, never. Don’t let your love fall into the routine, don’t let the “lack of time” take you by surprise. The relationships that lasted the most were those with a lot of discussion, because every time they understood something new and learned from the defects shown. Your partner will feel special if you are sending him/her Most Beautiful Good Morning Images or quotes. No romance can handle perfection, because perfection does not exist in love. Forget that “living happily ever after” story, thinking that after that the couple settled down. Our happily ever after happens every day, in a different way, and that is magic. It is having the strength to show the happiness of the one you love every day. And this happiness doesn’t even need to be shown to the world, in any photo on the social network, you can achieve it in the simplest details, just between you.