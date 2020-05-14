One thing the event industry has taught us is that having a strong presence in the event space is vital for any brand regardless of their products or services. Participating in expos is a must for companies. What speaks most about your brand at an event? Your exhibition stands!

Even if you have budget restraint, there are several options to optimize and have the best tradeshow booth to attract attendees and provide them an everlasting experience. At tradeshows, first impressions are lasting and most important. One of the foremost decisions regarding a show is whether to buy or rent your booth.

Buy or Rent your Exhibition Stand – Here is a comprehensive guide

Before making a decision regarding exhibition stands, ask yourself, how many shows you are planning on attending this year and where? Will I book for a similar space and shape every event? Do I need a change in graphics and marketing according to the event?

Choosing an exhibition stand is not an easy decision. Here are some of the aspects of buying or hiring an exhibition stand.

Buying an Exhibition Stand

The following are some of the advantagess of buying an exhibition stand.

Unified Presence:

Buying an exhibition stand is more cost-effective if you have a similar floor plan for every trade show and event. Buying a stand is also a good option if you have a set show calendar and sponsorship booked in for next year and if you want a constant branding and look for every event.

Lower cost in the long run:

If you buy an exhibition stand, then it will be cost-effective in the long run if you plan on using the same design over a few years.

Bespoke Designs:

Buying a personal exhibition stand means that you can design and customize your booth to the detail without any limitations. These types of stalls can be unique and perfect, especially if you have no budget restrictions.

Renting an Exhibition Stand

The following are some of the significant plus points of renting an exhibit booth for your next event.

It’s cheap:

Always remember that quality material makes a trade show booth successful. If you want new designs for every event, then it is way cheaper to rent an exhibition stand with custom materials and creative designs.

Custom-made:

If your company attends various types of events in different locations, then it means you interact with different audiences and displaying different products. Instead of boring old design, why not adapt your brand presentation to cater to different audiences at different tradeshows?

By renting an exhibit booth, you can redesign every single aspect of the stand according to your brand message and audiences. You can also test multiple designs and see what works best for your target audience. So, consult an exhibition company before finalizing the design and stand type.

For example, for a tech expo, you can opt for new technology like VR, AR, and Projection mapping. Similarly, for a summer-themed event, you can attract the audience with a tropical theme stand with fun games. It’s up to your imagination and creativity!

It’s cost-effective:

If you have been in the event managemtent industry for a few years, you must have noticed that the majority of the world expos and tradeshows happen during the same time of the year. Therefore, when you rent an exhibit stand for an event, you can have one for Adu Dhabi for a week and for Dubai the next without having to pay a lot. So, if you have double booked, then rent an extra stand for other locations and have fun at both events.

With your just one phone call, you can rent another stand and design according to your needs at a lower price. Or you can pay a hefty transportation fee for taking the stand with you worldwide. Similarly, if you have no storage space, then you should hire as exhibit stands take up a lot of space.

Hassle-Free:

One of the significant advantage of hiring an exhibition stand is the comfort and hassle-free stand ready in no time. By hiring an exhibition stand, you don’t have to worry about meeting the deadline as exhibition companies have separate teams that handle your delivery and get your stand ready within one day.

Another important aspect is that if the tradeshow is taking place in another city or country, think about transportation costs and risks associated with your exhibit stand. The cost of shipping your already built custom stand can be pretty high and a hassle. Therefore, why not rent a bespoke tradeshow booth from a local provider? We recommend you to consult with the best exhibition companies in UAE to get the best pricing and professionally designed booths.

Renting Booth – A Brand New Look at Every Event!

You must be thinking, is it better to hire an exhibition stand? Well, it all depends upon your needs. If you are planning on attending several expos, worldwide then it is definitely cost-effective to hire instead of buying and moving. If your company deals with local clients, then purchasing an exhibition stand is perfect for your needs.

Understand your needs and consult with an exhibition company before deciding what is best for you!