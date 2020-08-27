Your garage should reflect your personality, your passions and your home. Unfortunately, many garages become catch-all spaces that are too crowded to properly use or decorate. Find out how you can upgrade your workspace and decorate your garage with these easy tips. Shop for classic car T-shirts, classic signs and organization racks to make the most of your auto sanctuary.

Choosing a Garage Style

One of the most practical garage style choices is to match your interior design. Use some leftover paint, trim and other features from your home to create a more finished space in your garage.

If you’re looking for a different style in your garage, set a theme and pick some quality gear. Personalize your garage with old gas station signs, decals and other car memorabilia to showcase your passion for classic cars and DIY car maintenance.

Be sure to select materials for your floor and walls that are suited for your garage. Easy-to-wipe surfaces are essential when you’re expecting grease and grime messes after a hard day’s work. Finish your concrete floor with interlocking tiles, mats or rollout flooring for a stain-resistant surface that is easy to clean up before you show off your latest project. Walls should be painted with a paint designed for high-traffic areas to make cleanup easier.

Looking for more inspiration for your garage style? Consider matching your garage and your classic car. If you have a classic or another valuable vehicle you love, create a dedicated space specifically for it. Choose complementary colors, memorabilia and other features for your own personal showroom.

Some garages need to double as a living room. If you have a particularly large garage, or enjoy hosting large gatherings, find room to store a pool table or other item in your garage. This is a great space to host a small gathering, family reunion or party with all your friends.

Why Should You Keep Your Garage Organized

A tidy garage makes the best use of your space. An unorganized garage wastes space and makes it difficult to find the tools, keepsakes and other items you have in storage. Whether you use your garage as an automotive workspace, parking space, storage area or all at once, find out how to make better use of it.

First, sort through your belongings. It’s important to know what you have stored in your garage. If it’s been years since your garage had a comprehensive organization plan, you may not know what is all in it. Go through your items and determine which ones should be moved and which ones are best stored in this space.

Next, shop for storage items that make it easier to sort your belongings. Toolboxes, storage cubes, automotive racks and other items make it clear where your must-have items are and allows you to safely store other items in out-of-the-way areas.

Decorate and organize your garage to get more out of this valuable space. Make room to invest in quality tools, like a low profile billet aluminum jack, to maintain your own car. Create the style you want with garage signs, decals and more.