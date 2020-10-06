Every year, thousands of American families suffer pool tragedies, particularly the drowning of children between the ages of 1 and 3. Most of the tragedies are residential pools oriented. So without enough precaution, swimming will not be enjoyable in your well-decorated pool. The installation of a pool fence is imperative to ensure that your loving child or pets are safe.

Do you fancy swimming in the above ground pools with your kids? Follow the pool above ground blog for a detailed answer. Are you planning to have a well-kept pool in the backyard? For the safety issue, you require a fence encircling the pool. A safety barrier is a prevention step to save you from a tragedy that can occur within five-second unawareness.



What is the above ground pool Fence?

If you have an above ground pool, you must already know what the fence is. Yes, the fence is a barrier around the pool to enhance safety for the child, pets, wildlife, or protect from any mishaps. The pool is not always fun, can cause fatalities. The pool fence is the first thing you think about safety.

The pool fence is made of resin plastic, vinyl, aluminum, stainless steel, fiberglass, or even wood. It is generally sturdy, weatherproof, easy to fit, and installed to almost shape a pool.

The Above-Ground Pool Guidelines

This U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) booklet proposes guidelines on pool fence to prohibit most submersion tragedies regarding the children. These make the pool legal.

If the pool is taller than 18 inches and wide more than 8 feet, it is intended for swimming. For this, the fence should be at least 5 feet in height.

The middle horizontal rail should be a minimum of 45″ from the bottom one.

The space difference between the pickets should be less than 4″.

The space between the cutout must be within 1 ¾ inch.

The pool fence gate should have self-closing or self-latching facilities.

The gate opening should be 54″ above the ground level.

Types of the fence of above ground pool

The most common type of pool fences are

The traditional fence has vertical pickets and horizontal top and bottom rails.

has vertical pickets and horizontal top and bottom rails. A Mesh fence is the best option for an above ground pool. It is easy to come down when you need to. It features a rigid outer frame with a nylon mesh screen. Mesh fence ideal to stop kids and pets from the pool.

is the best option for an above ground pool. It is easy to come down when you need to. It features a rigid outer frame with a nylon mesh screen. Mesh fence ideal to stop kids and pets from the pool. The fiberglass pool fences are the most aesthetic and expensive. They are thick glass safety fences for an above-ground temporary pool.

Why it is necessary to have a fence for above ground pool



For Safety maintenance

According to CPSC reports, child drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death around the home below 5 years of age. For southern or warm weather states, it is the leading cause of accidental death. An above-ground pool in your home meant enjoyable swimming with family, friends in the warm weather. But you want to stop your kids alone in the pool, keeping an eye on them is always much more difficult. Your bustle in a while can cause an unexpected loss of life.

For kid’s safety, a fence is the obstacle barrier for a pool. A stiff and low maintenance fence plays a role for kids to keep away from the pool. Besides, make sure any ladder or chair is not available around the pool to climb.

The Pool fence is a protective barrier for adults too, who don’t know how to swim. When you host a pool party, a pool with a fence is mandatory to prevent any drowning. The center for disease control and prevention (CDC) reports that pools with fence reduce the drowning by 83%.

To reduce the stress

When you are busy cooking, reading, cleaning, or any other chores, it will be relaxing if you install a fence for the pool. Nothing will be more peaceful than when you feel the kids are safe at home. A well-designed fence stops the children from jumping in the pool without adult supervision. A mind without stress is supportive to be fine.

Make secure for pet

Swimming with your dog or cat in the above ground pool may be enjoyable. Alone it can cause a drowning or other injury for pets. A pool barrier is pretty much protective for them.

Though dogs are good swimmers, getting out of the pool is tough. They have to tilt their head to save the nose from the access of water. The fence prevents these lovely pets from jumping in the pool.

Final verdict

Whenever you think about installing an above ground pool or renovating the old one, put a suitable fence. The cost of a pool fence is nothing compared to the value of human life.

