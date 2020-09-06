Since the day when a police officer was charged with the murder of a black U.S. citizen, there has been widespread violence, unrest, and looting to businesses and homes. While many condemn such actions, there are still people among the protesters who are being out of control and still try to vandalize, steal, and wreak havoc to properties.

During this time of chaos, it might not be completely possible for your home to avoid getting looted. However, there are some steps you can take to keep looters away from your home.

Fortify your fences.

Your fences are your home’s first line of defense against looters or intruders, especially during this time of civil unrest. If these people see that your gate and fence appear to be fortified like having an electric fence powered by noma 100w solar panel kit, they will surely think twice before barging in. Fences are perfect for slowing down the process of a home invasion. They serve not only a physical barrier but a mental barrier as well. People, especially looters, intruders, and even burglars, will assume that it will be more likely difficult to invade your home if you have a well-fortified fence.

Furthermore, having a fortified fence will also make the escape difficult for looters. Not only that, they will get electrocuted, but also the barbed wire and spikes will more likely cause severe injuries or even death for those who will try to invade your home. Having said that, looters, intruders, especially burglars who are taking advantage of the chaos, would think that skipping your house is an excellent choice and look for other houses instead. Also, surrounding your fences with thorny plants can further boost your first line of defense.

Fortify your home’s doors, windows.

Do you remember the tale about the wolves who easily blow down the pig’s house? That can also happen to your house if you fail to invest in highly secured windows as well as high-quality doors and walls. Concrete walls are not only cheap but also extremely hard to penetrate.

Furthermore, having standard home doors is not enough. And besides, commercial doors aren’t designed to withstand brute force. With this, you should consider installing double locks as additional security. This will make your doors to become kick-proof since looters and burglars alike will more likely use a forceful kick to enter your home. Also, even if your doors can’t possibly stop them fully from entering your home, installing double locks should at least buy you and your loved ones enough time to get into a secure area or a safe room. It can also get you enough time to take necessary actions like calling 911 or the local police. Moreover, installing a storm door is also excellent additional protection for your home to lessen the chance of looting and infiltration during civil unrest.

On the other hand, don’t also forget to fortify your windows since they are also highly vulnerable to invaders. After all, if they can’t barge in using your front door, they will certainly try to get in through your windows. However, we don’t recommend putting window bars since it would make for you and your family to make an emergency escape using the window. Instead, you can install dowel rods in the track if you have sliding glass windows. That would prevent people from opening your windows from the outside even if they successfully bypassed the locks.

If it happens that your doors and windows are made from glass, you might also want to consider adding window security films to make them quite hard to break.

Fortify your safe room.

We are not talking here about having a bunker inside your house, as that would be very expensive on your end. A safe room is a room somewhere in your home that only has a single entrance and can’t be easily seen. It will serve as your family’s last resort in case looters or armed burglars enter your home.

A safe room should be able to protect you and your family from bullets and fires. It should also be able to withstand brute force from the outside. A safe room should be hidden and difficult to spot. For instance, you can make a safe room behind the bookshelves, or at the back of the closet, or concealed under the carpet. This will make looters and burglars from finding you and your loved ones.

Once you are inside, you can wait there until any possible threat is no longer in the area or until the police have arrived to secure you and your family. Don’t worry about your belongings since they can be easily replaced. What’s important is your life and the safety of your loved ones.

Moreover, while we also don’t recommend making your safe room look fancy, you can customize the room so it can still provide comfort while you and your loved ones are inside. Below are some of the must-haves in a safe room.

Heavy-duty door with double deadbolts.

An emergency phone with a charger so you can easily call for help.

Canned goods, water bottles, food packages.

A secret passage, in case you need to escape.

Firearms, tactical flashlights, and other types of self-defense weapons.

Lightings and ventilation.

First-aid kit.

Blankets, clothes, and towels.

CCTV monitor so you are updated about what’s going on outside.

Fortify your invasion drills.

Similar to schools and offices where they practice fire drills, you and your family should also practice invasion drills at least once every three months. This is to ensure that all of them are knowledgeable about what to do in case of civil unrest and looting is becoming widespread.

Conclusion and Author Credits

Guarding your home against looters and burglars is crucial, especially if there's civil unrest going on. We highly recommend fortifying your fence first since it is your first line of defense.

