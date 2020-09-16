You must have seen many heroes and villains of Hollywood movies using multiple firearms together and knocking out tens of persons using the guns held in both of their hands. The interesting thing to note is that both the heroes and villains in those movies use guns pretty conveniently and are at ease while using it. But are shooting guns that much easier to control and operate?

Can you become a pro at shooting where you would be able to so use both the hands and reload the gun within seconds to tackle your enemies in a short time?

The answer is a state forward no, and you must keep in mind that what happens in the film might be opposite to what happens in reality. Shooting a gun is not a child’s play and needs a lot of practice and devotion just to make your aim good. While shooting, you need to keep a whole lot of things in mind and be focused at your aim, until you are a trained member of the special forces where you were trained to be in combat.

Here is the list of quite a few points that make using a firearm difficult:

The weight of the firearms

In general, firearms are quite heavy and weigh more than they seem. It is because they are made from a tough and very durable material, so don’t get fooled by the size of the gun. Let us tell you a secret if you have never held a firearm in your hands, be prepared to hold a heavier item than it looks. And if you are holding it for quite a long period your muscles will be stressed.

The noise of the firearms

Most of the firearms are quite loud if you haven’t added any accessory to it. The sound is so loud that when not taken proper precautions, it may even hurt your eardrums. You must have seen that they have headphones on their ear while shooting. It is nothing but a device that will protect their eardrums from damage. A general rule is that the bigger the gun gets, the more will be its sound.

The rebound effect of the firearms

The recoil of a gun is very high and handling is not at all easy to control. A majority of all the firearms have a rebound effect, meaning that they will jump back when you fire them. This happens because when the bullet is fired and shoots forward, Newton’s third law of motion comes into action and pushes the gun backward. So, you need to be extra careful towards it.

Also, keep in mind that larger firearms have more powerful rebound effects and you need to learn how to handle them properly in your hands.

Be steady when firing

Avoid any slight hand or body movement as it will change the course of the bullet and is thus advised to breathe softly when firing a handgun.

Conclusion

With that being said, we have reached the end of the article discussing whether it is easy or difficult to shoot a gun. However, with all those advice given in one go, they appear difficult at first. But once you become used to it, it will become a child’s play. Best of luck and have good shots ahead!