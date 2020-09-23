Creating a photobook is an endeavor that requires work and planning for it to be engaging and attractive.

If you want to make the best photo book that immortalizes your memories in pictures, then you will have to be very diligent.

The following tips should help you create a great photobook:

Create a Concept or Theme for the Photobook

When creating a photobook, the first question you should ask yourself is what story do you want the book to tell? Having a vivid picture of what you want will be the foundation for creating a photobook that you can look at for years afterwards.

You have several options as far as creating a photobook theme or concept is concerned. The first is to let the pictures narrate a story that inspires emotion in the reader.

Another is to showcase certain events in a special order to capture a certain time. You can also use photos for aesthetic appeal.

Regardless, this should be your first step in the journey of creating a photobook.

Make a Master Set of Your Pictures

Once you have selected the theme or concept for your photobook, the next step is to collect all your pictures. You should select all the photos that might possibly be included in the photobook and create a master set.

You should keep your photo selection as wide as possible when setting them aside. Based on the number of pictures you want in your book, you can then start removing pictures till only the necessary ones remain.

Collecting your pictures can help you come up with a theme as well, if you couldn’t do so in the first step. It will also help you improve the quality of pictures in your photobook, as you can remove the pictures out of focus or that may be duplicates.

Select an Order for the Pictures

Even when reading a photobook, consistency is very important. Therefore, you will have to decide how you will arrange the pictures in your photobook.

There are three main criteria you can use to organize your photos. You can organize them geographically, thematically, or chronologically.

Collecting your photos will help you find the best way to group your photobook pictures. A chronological order is the best if you want to hold the reader’s attention.

The order of your pictures will determine whether readers will quickly skim through the photos or take the time to uncover the story behind them.

Choose the Right Software

Now that you have a theme for your photobook and have all your photos grouped, it is time to compile them into a photobook. You will have to use a photobook software for you to do so.

The right software will not only help compile and arrange the photos, but it will also help you design the exterior. When creating a photobook, the cover will be extremely important.

The software will determine the quality of your photobook. You can also use it to add certain features to your photobook.