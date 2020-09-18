Your home is what protects you and your family, shades you from the scorching heat of the sun, the too-cold brushes of winter, rains and storms, and other forces of nature that sometimes run amuck. But when your roofing isn’t holding up as it’s supposed to because of damages to its shingles, you need to consider repairing them immediately. Otherwise, the damaged area will worsen, and affect an even larger area.

Here’s what you can do to DIY its repair, and with the aid of NewViewRoofing.com

How To Fix Roof Shingles

1. Replacing Shingles

Chances are, if one shingle needs fixing, the rest of the shingles around it need to be replaced alongside it. The reason behind this is because there’s a possibility that parts of the decking have already weakened as well. Or worse, have incurred minor cracks and dents.

The general rule in roofing repair is that there are no “minor” or “major” damages. The moment you see chips and fissures, regardless of how small or large of an area they cover, that’s already your cue to fix the roof. The only difference will be that major damages might involve replacing, and the minor ones, simple sealing.

That said, remove the first layer of shingles off, to start the process. You can do so by targeting the nails that hold them in place. An important tip: don’t rush through prying the nails off, so as not to accidentally impair any of the surrounding shingles, or the decking underneath.

Your cue is that when the nail is ¾’s raised, stop using the pry bar. Instead, press the shingle down and remove the rest of the nail as you pull it up. Repeat the process for the remaining shingles.

2. Fixing Cracks On Your Roof

Cracked shingles shouldn’t be left on their own. The possibility that weather elements will worsen them its size and depth is great. So, promptly get your hands on a roofing sealant and spread it evenly over the crack. The trick is not to stick to the size of the crack itself but to go a few millimetres around it, in every direction.

Afterwards, set the shingle in place. Apply the second sealant coating and use a bit of force to press and hold the shingle down.

3. Curled Asphalt Shingles’ Corner

There’s nothing that can be done about aging shingles. They go through wear-and-tear the longer they’re in use, and that’s normal. However, what you can do is lengthen their life so that they’ll only require repairs instead of total shingle-replacement.

Here’s what you can do with asphalt shingles whose corners tend to curl (another natural phenomenon with this type of roofing material). Don’t wait until the curling worsens. While it’s yet earlier, glue the curl portions down with roofing sealants.

For this, make sure that you utilize a heavy object to act as a counterweight and hold the curled portion in place while the sealant beneath it is drying. It’s recommended that you leave said counterweight on top of the corner/s for at least an entire day, or after the sealant dries (the latter typically takes somewhere around 24 hours).