Tungsten rings have a unique appeal, and they are known for their durability. The qualities last forever as these rings are forged metal. It is formed using 80% elemental Tungsten and 20% Carbon alloy combined with other types of metals.

Tungsten Carbide Rings come into two colors, such as white and grey. Both the colors give a permanent polish to the Carbide Rings. These rings are incredibly durable. Some of the features of these Rings are tarnished and scratch-resistant. For a person with an active lifestyle, Tungsten bands are perfect for him.

The tungsten rings have gained popularity primarily because of the increasing prices of metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum. That is the reason why they have become an alternative wedding gift in recent times. Tungsten Carbide Rings are trendy and stylish; hence many couples are found wearing them on fingers.

Tungsten Carbide Rings come in varied designs and colors, and they cost half the price of other precious metals. They are the most substantial rings that one can find on Earth.

Tungsten can be found naturally on Earth, and if its hardness is measured on the Mohs scale, it comes to around 7.5. Sometimes, carbon blends with Tungsten and gives rise to Tungsten Carbide. On the Mohs scale, the hardness of the metal comes of 9.0 and the world’s most rigid material, and diamond surpasses the hardness.

Advantages of These Tungsten Rings

As said, Tungsten carbide rings are an excellent choice for weddings primarily because of the following reasons:

No scratching or tarnishing No rusting and fading Cheaper and affordable Water and air resistant

Even though the material is one of the most robust materials, it needs adequate cleaning and caring. As we know, it can provide resistance to scratches, but dirt and grime can build upon this metal, making it look dull. If dirt piles up on this ring, then black spots can easily be spotted on them. Thus, Tungsten needs cleaning and maintenance, which can make it look shinier again.

Taking Care of Tungsten Rings

One can take advantage of the water-resistant features of Tungsten as it helps when it comes to cleaning this metal. To clean this material, grab a cup containing warm water and add a few drops of a dish soap relatively mild in nature. Now take the Tungsten material in this water and let it soak for 15 minutes; after which use a cloth to dry it out.

After 15 minutes, if the tungsten material looks still dirty, scrub out the dirt if any with the help of a toothbrush. This will help to scrub off any additional dirt and thus make it look cleaner. Even if the dirt is stubborn, scrubbing will help to get rid of them.

Tungsten does not need buffing or polishing like other metal as silver or pewter does. Also, when compared with other metals like platinum or metal, These rings do not lose luster with time. This shows why tungsten bands have become a favorite choice of many as wedding presents. Not only they are reasonably priced, but they also do not need much cleaning and continue to glisten and dazzle with time.

One thing that must be remembered is tungsten carbide rings need cleaning; however, the cleaning is not the only thing that will help tungsten rings to last forever. You must also understand the chemical properties of Tungsten. Do not allow these rings to come in contact with harsh chemical materials which can cause damage.

A standard solution that reacts when tungsten materials are brought in close contact is ammonia and chlorine. An example of chlorine is bleach, and ammonia can be found in over cleaners, drain openers. You must not allow these rings to come in close contact with these materials; in case, if they do then rinse them under tap water immediately.

The best cleaning agent is a mild wash soap or a mild detergent mixed with water. As this does not contain any chemical, it does not cause damage to the ring. Take a cotton cloth and dip in the solution to form a lather.

Take the wet cloth and wash the outer side of the ring and ensure to use some grease to remove extra dirt. Use a toothbrush to clean the nooks and corners and thus ensure removal of dirt from the rings. Lastly, once the cleaning is done, do not forget to rinse it using warm water. Take a clean cloth to pat dry it.

As far as caring for silver and gold jewelry are concerned, they are as expensive as its cost. One must be extra careful while cleaning these metals and must avoid any scratching. Unlike gold and silver, tungsten rings are easier to clean and maintained.